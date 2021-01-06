2020! Enough to strike fear into the most positive of us. It’s been a year of change, loss, and uncertainty. For many, economic factors have been the overriding concern. Many businesses have seen a decline in trade due to the many enforced restrictions. For some the end of their businesses is a real possibility, for others, there may still be hope. So how can small businesses engage potential customers after the restrictions are eased? It is useful to have a plan now to ensure that the business has as much chance as possible to recover from the economic disaster many find themselves in. Let’s consider three main ways we can utilize to attract customers in a post lockdown world.

Make A Statement

Many businesses have already had to adapt their approach to maintaining their income. The hospitality sector has offered takeaway services, and we have seen most shops and service providers adapt premises to make them ‘covid safe’, but what other ways can we encourage customers back when we attain some form of ‘normality?’ one option is to make your business more ‘visible’ and remind people you are there and open for business.

Always make sure the outside of your premises is clean, with fresh displays, this will encourage people to stop by. Using neon signs that are custom made makes a statement and is a good investment for any business attempting to engage customers. An expert points out, “Whether you have an idea that you want to bring to life, you’re working on an event or project that needs specific requirements, or maybe your business is unique, and you want to create something amazing from your logo, custom neon signs will accomplish what you’re looking for.” This is a quick and effective way to add a ‘wow factor’ to your business and draw in trade. There are options for any budget and most companies have a variety of designs and sizes to choose from.

Communication And Advertising

Building a network is the lifeblood of any business but can sometimes be overlooked. In this world of technology, businesses can use a collaborative approach to increase sales and boost visibility. Take some time to familiarize yourself with other local businesses; offer some mutual support whether that is advertising their business on your social media page, recommendations, some community-based activities, or word of mouth. Helping each other is crucial for businesses to get back on track.

Finding new ways to communicate in these unprecedented times will ensure that business is noticeable and profitable. In what specific ways can we address this? As the experts suggest, make sure your profiles are up to date and relevant. Let customers know if you’re open for business, or if you’ve adapted your services, on a regular basis. Check you have visible contact details, and if they’re still contactable if your bricks and mortar business is temporarily closed. Treat your social media profiles like your digital shop window – what would you want your customers to know amongst the uncertainty. Even if your business has opened up, updating social media, LinkedIn and your website will ensure people are confident about returning and using the services/products you offer. Knowing your customers is essential for providing people what they need. As stated in this blog post, at the core of innovation, especially amidst a crisis, it is important to take a step back, and ask yourself who your users are, and why are they part of your brand’s journey. By understanding their mindset, you will be better placed to provide solutions that can be enjoyed by them, and build your brand’s reputation. So investing some time is a crucial part of boosting your business.

Have Fun

We will all agree that whatever our tastes and entertainment choices ‘fun times’ have been few and far between in recent times. Depending on your type of business, making a plan to incorporate a little enjoyment post lockdown will be a much-needed interlude in the midst of the current economic stress. If you are a pub/restaurant/cafe owner, planning a live music event, quizzes, seasonal parties (assuming it is safe to do so) could be the tonic staff and customers alike need. Not only will it bring in more sales it will give customers/service providers something positive to look forward to, a definite welcome change.

Economic pressure is a very real result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we can look forward to a positive future by planning a post lockdown strategy. If 2020 taught us anything, it is that we are adaptable! Finding alternative and innovative ways to keep our business afloat will help avert this crisis, and hopefully, rebuild a thriving business with minimal long-term effects.