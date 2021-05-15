Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s largest hotel group, will launch INNSiDE Newcastle with Gino D’Acampo Quayside, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, on Monday 17 May, in line with the Government’s roadmap announcement. As part of a new hospitality empire creation between INNSiDE by Meliá and Gino D’Acampo, Newcastle will be the second location to reveal the collaboration.

Gino D’Acampo Quayside is headed up by the UK’s favourite Italian chef and restaurateur, Gino D’Acampo. The stylish and atmospheric new 90-cover restaurant and 54-cover seated bar, will be an exciting addition for the city, with floor to ceiling windows and a contemporary outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic River Tyne.

The exciting Mediterranean-inspired destination restaurant and bar will be a brand-new offering for both hotel guests and locals alike, serving real Italian food as it should be, from breakfast until late all day, every day.

Gino is determined to set a new bar for Italian dining in Newcastle, harnessing his extensive knowledge of artisan Italian suppliers to ensure guests enjoy only the best ingredients. The menu features only dishes created by Gino and his team from his award-winning books and TV shows.

Guests looking for a drink in beautiful surroundings won’t be disappointed with the restaurant’s impressive lounge bar promising to be a destination in itself, and where guests are invited to eat or just enjoy drinks.

The wine list will offer one of the biggest selections of prosecco, sparkling wine and Franciacorta in the country, with over 30 varieties to choose from, many of which you won’t find available elsewhere.

A strong selection of iconic Italian cocktails and artisan Italian beers will complement the list.

Bringing a further touch of Italian culture to the heart of Newcastle, every afternoon will see Aperitivo time at Gino D’Acampo Quayside, when guests can enjoy typical Italian nibbles called “Cicchetti” in the bar, all on Gino! As you would expect of the boy from Naples, there will also be real Neapolitan coffee.

The 161-room hotel will be located on the historical Quayside, offering breath-taking views across the iconic river and an eclectic home-from-home feel for guests to explore Newcastle’s city centre. Each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts. The Open Living Lounge will act as the beating heart of the hotel, with the open plan lobby offering the ideal transitional space to allow guests to slip seamlessly from work to play.

Together with the renowned Gino D’Acampo team, the Open Living Lounge will serve food throughout the day with local DJs providing the perfect soundtrack for guests and visitors to relax and unwind over a post-work cocktail.

Gino’s exciting menus will flow into INNSiDE’s creative meeting and event spaces too, providing an exciting food and beverage offering for guests using the spaces for anything from weddings to conferences.

Commenting on the new Gino D’Acampo Quayside restaurant and bar, Garry Fortune, Cluster General Manager at Meliá Hotels International, said: “This is a very exciting time, as two lifestyle, destination hospitality brands come together to create a brand-new modern, dining experience for guests.

“INNSiDE Newcastle and Gino D’Acampo Quayside will be a must-visit dining hotspot for locals and business and leisure travellers – thanks to its impressive setting, overlooking the River Tyne.”

Gino D’Acampo added: “After many years of talking to Meliá about a partnership I am super excited to be working with Garry and the team to finally be opening my first restaurant & bar in Newcastle in this fantastico waterfront location.

“I want the restaurant to not only provide great Italian food to hotel guests but a destination for the food lovers of Newcastle to hang out from morning until night in cool surroundings. My waterfront alfresco terrace is sure to be a big hit with Newcastle’s summer sunseekers. I love people and that’s what makes Newcastle the cool city it is, I simply can’t wait to welcome guests to my restaurant.”

INNSiDE by Meliá’s philosophy ‘Stay Curious’ promises to accommodate guests’ every need and desire, providing them with a home away from home, offering the ideal work life balance. Each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts. INNSiDE Newcastle will offer five multi-functional meeting spaces with maximum capacity for up to 170 banqueting, including a Big Ideas Space, full of smart, sustainable touches to inspire the unconventional. The hotel will also offer a bespoke ‘Workcation’ package for business travellers looking for convenience, comfort and flexibility.

Situated a short distance from Newcastle Railway Station and Newcastle International Airport, INNSiDE Newcastle looks forward to welcoming both national and international business and leisure travellers. The hotel will also feature a well-appointed gym, complete with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and available for guest use 24-hours a day.

Gino D’Acampo Quayside will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7am to 11.30pm, every day. For further information or to book please email: Newcastle@ginodacamporestaurants.com.