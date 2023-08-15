Intasite adds Dogger Bank Wind Farm to growing client base

Intasite, a leading provider of innovative workplace safety solutions for high hazard industries, has been contracted by Equinor to create health and safety induction content for its operations and maintenance (O&M) base at Port of Tyne, South Shields.

In a unique element of the partnership, the customised induction content also includes videos featuring the children of the employees of the world’s largest offshore windfarm in health and safety and induction videos. This approach is intended to make the health and safety information more memorable and impactful.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm currently under construction 130km off the North East coastline, will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once complete in 2026. Dogger Bank’s O&M base has been constructed in the Tyne Dock Enterprise Park (TDEP) as part of the Port of Tyne’s Tyne Clean Energy Park.

Intasite’s collaboration with Dogger Bank Wind Farm adds to its growing presence in the renewable energy sector, following its partnership with SeAH Wind. The company has been actively working with various renewable organisations, including SSE Renewables, EDF Renewables, Hitachi Energy and SeAH Wind, to develop safety induction processes and create safer working environments.

By using the Stockton-based business’s platform, companies can streamline the induction process and provide comprehensive and interactive safety modules that can be completed by visitors, staff, and contractors from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also offers features such as contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Intasite’s commitment to providing effective and user-friendly health and safety induction solutions has gained recognition in the UK industry. The company’s in-house production team specialises in creating health and safety induction videos, ensuring that the content is tailored to specific safety requirements and industry standards.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process with Intasite’s platform enables organisations to improve employee engagement and comprehension, reduce compliance risks, and foster a culture of safety from day one.

Danielle Croce, director at Intasite, said: “We are pleased that once again, we have confirmed Intasite as the induction provider of choice for the renewable energy sector.

“By featuring employee’s children in the videos, this will make the health and safety information more memorable and impactful.”

David Collier, Equinor SSU lead for Dogger Bank, said: “At Dogger Bank, health and safety is our top priority. By utilising Intasite’s platform, we have successfully incorporated captivating content to the induction process, being able to include the children of our own employees. By connecting our team through their loved ones, we achieve not only heightened engagement but also a greater commitment to maintaining a safe and secure work environment.”

Please follow and like us: