Ocean Road Favourite Indian Eatery Wins North East Restaurant of the Year at the 2023 English Curry Awards

Zeera Indian Cuisine, one of the most popular and well-loved Indian restaurants in South Shields, has won the North East Restaurant of the Year 2023 title at the prestigious English Curry Awards. The award is a proud recognition of Zeera’s efforts to provide authentic and delicious Indian food, with outstanding service and hospitality.

“We are honoured to have won the North East Restaurant of the Year 2023 award at the English Curry Awards,” said Shahanoor Choudhury, Director of Zeera Indian Cuisine. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team, who always go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a memorable dining experience. I would like to thank everyone who has supported us, and we look forward to continuing to provide the best Indian dining experience possible.”

In addition to winning North East Restaurant of the Year 2023, Zeera Indian Cuisine was also named Best Team and crowned Indian Restaurant of the Year in the Prestige Awards 21/22 in 2021. This accolade highlights Zeera’s commitment to excellence in every aspect of their business.

Zeera Indian Cuisine is not just a popular restaurant known for its mouth-watering curries, but also a philanthropic-focused business, giving back to the community by organising charity raffles, donations to worthy causes, as well as feeding the NHS workers regularly during the pandemic.

In order to cater to the needs of its clientele, Zeera Indian Cuisine recently launched its new heat-and-eat menu called Zeera Home Kitchen. This new menu allows customers to order their favourite dishes and keep them in the fridge, to enjoy later when the timing is more convenient.

