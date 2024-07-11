Interesting Facts about Horse Racing You Must Know About

Are you a horse lover or fond of horse racing sports?

From betting on your favorite horse to training the popular breed horses regularly, all of these factors have made horse racing popular and what it is today.

In this brief blog, we are going to discover some interesting and unknown facts about horse racing.

Let’s get straight into the details!

1. It is a Million Dollar Industry

Noticeable horse racing is a million-dollar industry that holds a great amount of money that circulates within the industry. The prices are high due to the prestigious horse trainers and thoroughbred horses who put all their efforts and time into breaking records.

Not only this, people also place bets on enormous amounts on every race. Sometimes, this betting becomes very competitive leading to generating a huge amount of cash.

2. Massive Heritage

Thoroughbreds of horses can basically be traced to the three generations of horses. This is called as ‘foundation’ sires of the 17th century. Firstly, these horses traveled from UK to the Middle East and then to the United States.

These thoroughbred horses hold a solid connection with their ancestors. This indicates that their DNA is real and authentic and that they have a genuine temperament. Mainly, the three ancestors horses are Darley Arabian, Byerly Turk, and Godolphin Arabian.

3. RaceHorses Have Same Birthdays

This sounds interesting to you, right?

The birthdays of all the racehorses are moved to the same of the year. This enables the racers, trainers, and breeders to have a better idea about their ages and how much they are fit for the racing.

In addition, some horse races have specific requirements regarding racing such as the horse’s age, and the same birthday acts as a universal criterion to measure their ages.

4. Naming Rules

Another interesting fact that might be interesting for you is there is a specific naming pattern for racehorses. Basically, there are some guidelines released by the Jockey Club that every breeder needs to follow while naming their race horses.

Typically, 6 possible naming combinations are submitted to the authorities and then they will decide on one after making several negotiations. In addition, there are strict naming rules such as number letters in every name.

5. Jockey’s Job isn’t Easy

While many of us think that horse racing is all the hard work of a horse, no, that is not all! The jockey riding the horse also has a lot of hard work to do. They have to guide the horse in the direction to ensure the horse is going right as well as they have to manage their speed and praise them when they are doing right.

Additionally, jockeys must also be lighter in weight as they should not burden the horses and enable them to run fast while they are riding on them. With this combination, the best aerodynamics and speeds are achieved during the race.

Concluding Verdict

With all the effort and hard work, we got to witness some amazing horse racing. It is a massive industry with a lot of people spending with a passion and love for horses. Undoubtedly, horse racing is worth investing in and a closer look at this industry makes this event more interesting and adventurous.