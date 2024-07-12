Horse Racing Tips for July 12, 2024

As the excitement builds for today’s horse racing events across the UK, here’s a comprehensive guide to the best bets and tips for key races at various racecourses. These insights are designed to help you make informed decisions and enjoy the thrilling action on the tracks.

Carlisle: Rachael Bell Wealth Management Raceday

Key Race: 3:45 PM

Horse to Watch: Jack’s Star Jack’s Star continues to impress with its consistent form and resilience. This horse has shown a strong ability to handle turf conditions, making it a top pick for today’s key race​ ( Timeform )



Doncaster

Key Race: 1:50 PM

Horse to Watch: Blue Horizon Blue Horizon has demonstrated steady performance in recent outings. Its adaptability to different track conditions makes it a reliable choice for punters today​ ( Racing Post )



Newmarket

Key Races:

1:50 PM Race Horse to Watch: Ancient Wisdom Ancient Wisdom is a highly recommended bet, having secured a notable win in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Despite a setback in the Derby, this horse is poised for a comeback on a favorable track​ ( myracing )

3:00 PM Race Horse to Watch: Sunset Gold Sunset Gold has been consistent in delivering strong finishes on similar tracks. Its speed and form position it well for a successful race at Newmarket today​ ( Racing Post )



Epsom Downs: Evening Races

Key Race: 6:30 PM

Horse to Watch: Evening Glow Evening Glow has shown significant improvement, making it a strong contender for the evening race. Its ability to perform well on turf conditions aligns perfectly with today’s track expectations​ ( GG )



Newbury

Key Race: 7:00 PM

Horse to Watch: Twilight Spirit Twilight Spirit’s recent form has been marked by consistent speed and favorable conditions. This horse’s track record makes it a solid pick for Newbury’s evening event​ ( Timeform ) ( myracing )



Conclusion

Today’s horse racing fixtures promise an exciting day of competition with top horses and thrilling races. Whether you’re tuning in to Carlisle, Doncaster, Newmarket, Epsom Downs, or Newbury, these tips provide valuable insights for making the best betting decisions. For further analysis and updates, check out Timeform, Racing Post, and GG Racing Tips. Enjoy the races and may the best horses win!