Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones easier and better—enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, the Galaxy S20 range will completely transform people’s lives; changing how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Electronics UK&I “All three S20 variants come with 5G capability, and with the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 108MP camera, you can shoot video in incredible 8K quality and take the perfect shot first time with Single Take.”

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF COMMUNICATION

With 5G, a new decade of mobile innovation is beginning. And to harness this new generation of connectivity, every device in the Galaxy S20 series—the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G—comes equipped with the latest 5G technology.[1] The Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G are the first devices able to power new mobile experiences. All three devices are capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.1

CHANGING HOW WE CAPTURE

Now, more than ever, we capture our lives and tell our stories through our smartphones—and that is why the camera is the single-most important feature for consumers purchasing a new smartphone. Designed for the way we live, the Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with our biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Details in Stunning Clarity: With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. The S20 and S20+ 5G have 64MP cameras. The S20 Ultra 5G has a 108MP camera. Another benefit is that the larger sensors take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra 5G takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

Ground breaking Zoom Capability: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G, or step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra 5G, which uses AI powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view than ever before.

Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped and Ultra Wide to best capture your moment.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life colour and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience[2] or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. Furthermore, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilisation and AI motion analysis.

DO WHAT YOU LOVE, BETTER

The Galaxy S20 range makes the experience of everything we love to do on our phone, easier and better. With new features and impactful partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 is built for how we use our phones today.

Music: Whether you are just waking up, or heading to the gym, enjoy a personalised soundtrack based around your routine, thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby Routines. With Music Share, extend your paired Bluetooth connection to a car stereo or speaker via your device, so you and your friend can take turns DJ-ing during a road trip.[3]

Exceptional Video Chat on Google Duo: Video chat more easily with all of the most important people in your life on the Galaxy S20. With 5G capability[4], the Galaxy S20 enhances the video chatting experience through a deep integration with Google Duo, bringing new Duo features first to Galaxy S20. Now, from the dialler, you can tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy, for the first time ever, FHD quality. Google Duo is compatible across operating systems, so you are not limited in who you can video chat with. Fit the entire family in the frame, using the wide lens; and talk to up to eight friends, at once.

YouTube on 5G: Share your 8K videos with the world faster and better. Samsung partnered with YouTube so you can upload your 8K videos directly to YouTube—and with integrated 5G capabilities, experience ultra-fast upload speeds. 4

Entertainment: Taking advantage of the Galaxy S20’s pro-grade camera, Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals. Users can also discover Netflix’s best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, and Finder.

Gaming: The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120Hz display, you’ll have the ability to experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner, Microsoft, will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store, marking the first time the game is coming to mobile. Combined with a fast processor, 12GB of RAM[5], audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize settings for peak performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

As our latest flagship device, the Galaxy S20 series features the premium technologies that Galaxy fans have come to know and expect. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the Galaxy S20 is protected by Knox—the industry-leading mobile security platform that protects the device from the chip level through to the software level. The Galaxy S20 also features a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a big, intelligent battery, the Galaxy S20 series comes with a 25W fast charger, while the S20 Ultra 5G supports 45W Super Fast charging as well.[6] The entire series is equipped with massive storage as standard (128GB for S20 and S20+ 5G; 128GB and 512GB for S20 Ultra 5G).[7]

With Galaxy S20, you can also experience Samsung’s cleanest, simplest, most intuitive interface yet with One UI 2. You can also use the Galaxy S20 to control your smart home with SmartThings, achieve your health and wellness goals with Samsung Health, pay on the go with Samsung Pay, and more.[8]

GALAXY BUDS+

And with Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you can immerse yourself in your favourite music and podcasts. Sound by AKG, Buds+ feature 2-way speakers; 3 mics for unparalleled sound and voice quality; and an incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours from Buds+ and an extra 11 hours in the case.[9] Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible, so you can enjoy a great audio experience no matter which device you use.[10] And with the Spotify partnership, listen to the tunes and podcasts you love more easily by hitting play with a single press.[11]

GALAXY S20 AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

From 13th March, 2020, the Galaxy S20 series will be available in the UK in various, classic colours.[12]

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Galaxy S20 at £799, Galaxy S20 5G at £899

Galaxy S20+ 5G: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20+ 5G at £999

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB at £1199, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB £1399

For more information about the Galaxy S20, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/uk or www.samsung.com/uk.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Specifications[13]

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ 5G Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Display 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)

HDR10+ certified

120Hz display support *Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20’s screen size is 6.2″ in the full rectangle and 6.1″ with accounting for the rounded corners; Galaxy S20+ 5G’s screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.5″ with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s screen size is 6.9″ in the full rectangle and 6.7″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. *Default screen refresh rate is 60Hz. Requires screen setting at 120Hz screen refresh rate. *Up to FHD+ support Camera [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera]

Triple camera Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚) Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF F2.0(76˚), OIS [Front camera]

10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)[Rear camera]

Quad camera Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚) Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚)

Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS DepthVision Camera [Front camera]

40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚) [Rear camera]

Quad camera Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚) Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚)

PDAF, OIS Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS DepthVision Camera Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g Dimensions: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

Weight: 188g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm

Weight: 222g AP – 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 2.7㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5㎓ + 2㎓ Memory 5G

12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storageLTE

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage 5G

16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage *May differ by model, colour and carrier. *Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) *SIM card sold separately. Availability of Dual SIM may vary depending on country and carrier. *MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. *eSIM supported on Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G models. eSIM requires a wireless service plan and allows you to activate a mobile network plan without the use of a nano-SIM. eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Battery 4000mAh (typical) 4500mAh (typical) 5000mAh (typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3880mAh for Galaxy S20, 4370mAh for Galaxy S20+. and 4855mAh for Galaxy S20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC *Wireless charging compatible with WPCWireless PowerShare *Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. *Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network & Connectivity 5G

5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6*, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

LTE

Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps UploadWi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps UploadBluetooth

Bluetooth® v 5.0 , ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) *Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment NFC

* May differ by market, carrier and service providers. Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

*Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unitAudio playback format

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Video Video playback format

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

[1] 5G functionality requires compatible network connection.

[2] 8K streaming available on 2019 and 2020 Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

[3] Galaxy S20 devices only.

[4] 5G functionality requires compatible network connection.

[5] Availability may vary by carrier.

[6] 45W SuperFast Charger sold separately.

[7] May vary by model.

[8] May vary by model and carrier.

[9] Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

[10] Compatible with iPhone 7 and higher, running iOS 10 or higher.

[11] Availability may vary by carrier. Spotify subscription is required.

[12] Colours and models may vary by carriers and retailers.