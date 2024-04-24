OnPath Energy chooses Rainton Bridge Business Park for new headquarters

Members of OnPath Energy's senior team, including (front left) chief financial officer Simon Fisher and CEO Richard Dunkley

Leading UK renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has chosen West Rainton as the location for its new headquarters.

Following the business’s acquisition in December 2023 by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, the OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) team is set to move into the Chase House development on Rainton Bridge Business Park later this year.

The two-storey building provides more than 13,200 sq ft of high-quality office space and includes a range of environmental measures which have earned it an Energy Performance Rating of A, including photo-voltaic panels on its roof and eco-friendly air conditioning.

Patrick Matheson, partner at the Newcastle office of leading independent global property consultancy Knight Frank LLP, acted as agent for the deal on behalf of Rainton Bridge Business Park owners Praxis LLP.

OnPath Energy, which has a second office in Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, has more than 4 GW of renewable capacity in its pipeline, including 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England.

It is aiming to become the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer by building an enhanced portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects, and expects to commence the construction of several projects across the UK within the next 12 months.

Lynne Wilson, head of administration and facilities at OnPath Energy, says: “Chase House offers everything we were looking for in terms of modern office accommodation, excellent transport links and lots of accessible green space on our doorstep.

“Environmentally-conscious design is at the centre of our specifications for Chase House, to ensure that we’re reflecting the priorities of the business in the ways that we work every day.”

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, adds: “The OnPath Energy name captures the journey towards Net Zero that we’re taking together with our customers, business partners, landowners and local communities. Moving into Chase House will be the next step on our journey.

“Our aim is to grow the diversity of our technologies and geographical footprint while we strive to deliver a range of high-quality projects that will contribute to both the UK’s journey towards net zero and its essential domestic supplies of secure, affordable renewable energy.”

Patrick Matheson, partner at Knight Frank LLP, says: “We are delighted that OnPath has chosen Rainton Bridge.

“The significant investment that our client Praxis has made in refurbishing Chase House aligned the building perfectly with OnPath’s requirements, particularly from a sustainability point of view, which is now a key consideration for all office occupiers.”