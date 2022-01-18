Today (Friday 14th January) the public and private sector joined Invest Newcastle for an online breakfast event to discuss plans to lead a North East delegation to one of the world’s largest real estate events.

MIPIM will take place between 15-18 March 2022 in Cannes, France following a two year break due to the pandemic. In September 2021 a unique hybrid event took place with two days of networking and events, but this will be the first time it will return to its traditional March dates.

Invest Newcastle will join other UK cities and regions including London, Cardiff, Lancashire, and Liverpool. Major global real estate brokers have also signed up to attend such as CBRE, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Knight Frank, Savills and Avison Young. UK Government has also recently announced their commitment with Invest Newcastle working closely with them to showcase the UK’s international offer to the world.

Taking place over 4 days, MIPIM gathers some of the most influential players from all sectors of the international property industry. It brings the entire value chain together and gives unrivalled access to the greatest number of development projects and sources of capital worldwide.

MIPIM presents a unique opportunity for the North East to profile investment and development opportunities on a global scale. The Invest Newcastle delegation is a collaborative and regional effort to attract crucial investment for the region to continue to build a healthy pipeline to reach and expand on the social and economic ambitions of the North East.

This year’s high-level delegation will be made up of a strong public sector presence including Newcastle City Council, North of Tyne Combined Authority, Business Durham, and Invest North East England.

Newly appointed Chief Executive of Newcastle City Council, Pam Smith, will be attending MIPIM and representing the region as part of the Invest Newcastle delegation.

Pam Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Newcastle City Council, said:

“I’m looking forward to representing the region at MIPIM and showcasing why Newcastle is such a spectacular place to live, work and invest. It is great news, after so long, to see the region coming together at such an opportune time, to show the North East in its best light.”

Several private sector sponsors have already also committed to joining the Newcastle delegation including Avison Young, GT3 Architects, Ryder Architecture, Naylors Gavin Black, The Hanro Group, Union Property, Todd Milburn and Broadoak Asset Management.

Commenting on being part of the Invest Newcastle delegation, Gordon Hewling, Regional Managing Director, Principal at Avison Young said:

“Once again, we are delighted to support Invest Newcastle and the wider delegation to promote and support the region. We have a huge focus on ESG, which presents opportunities and new ways of thinking about how real estate can be leveraged to benefit our economy, communities and the environment. We see MIPIM as the ideal event to allow us to engage on this with our clients and partners in the public and private sector.”

This year, Invest Newcastle will be delivering a programme of events in collaboration with all sponsors, around the themes of social value, healthy placemaking, route to carbon zero, smart cities and devolution, and will gather thought leaders to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities that these subjects bring.

As well as delivering all aspects of the region’s presence at MIPIM, Invest Newcastle also work closely with partners to help them raise their profile, providing opportunities and support throughout the whole process.

Invest Newcastle who will be leading the delegation is part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), the destination and inward investment agency that delivers for Newcastle, Gateshead, and the wider region.

Jennifer Hartley, Director, Invest Newcastle part of NGI, adds:

“There could not be a more opportune time for Newcastle and the wider region to promote our development opportunities on the global stage. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have seen several significant, strategic, and transformational investments, including: the BBC’s £25m investment into the region, two gigabit vehicle battery plants in Sunderland and in Blyth, works beginning for the landmark £300m+ NewcastleGateshead Quays development, and the £305m investment into Newcastle United Football Club which put us in the international spotlight and cemented confidence in our region as a place to invest.

“Over 90% of Europe’s major cities have signed up for MIPIM and we haven’t been able to sell the city on an international scale for over two years, so it is vital that we continue to profile our region and its strengths to the international property world. We couldn’t do this without the support of our partners who are the regional ambassadors and who share our ambitions for the North East of England.

“There is a real appetite to come together to benefit our region, and with demand from global investors and developers to do business again, it is so important to position ourselves as a leading destination of choice. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our partners who are already committed to joining us this year and look forward to seeing more join us as we get closer to the event.”

Invest Newcastle are keen to add to the sponsors already committed to the MIPIM 2022 delegation. If you are interested in finding out more information on joining the delegation and sponsorship opportunities visit www.newcastleatmipim.co.uk or email kelly.gleadow@ngi.org.uk.