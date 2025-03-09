Investment to support Tyneside water supplies

Engineers will carry out a £2.2m project to protect water supplies across Tyneside.

Northumbrian Water is investing in the work to enhance the safety and resilience of the service reservoir – which features two large underground storage tanks – in Fenham, Newcastle.

Service reservoirs form part of the company’s drinking water network, holding treated water ready to supply customers across the area. As part of the wider Tyneside network, the reservoir supports water supply for more than 130,000 homes and businesses.

Work on the site, which is expected to take up to a year to complete, includes work to renew parts of the reservoir, including valves and penstocks.

The project will be carried out by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), with work beginning in April.

Colin Short, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “Providing clean, clear and great tasting tap water is essential for our customers across the North East and this project is part of making sure that we can continue to do so for generations to come.

“This essential investment will support more than 130,000 customers across Tyneside, by ensuring our Fenham service reservoir remains resilient and safe for the future.

“While people living close to the reservoir, off West Road, may see a small increase in the vehicles to and from the site, the majority of our activity will take place within our facility and we anticipate any disruption will be minimal. However, we will work to keep customers informed of any activity, such as large deliveries, that will be particularly noticeable.”