Acquisition of FM4U Fuels Simple Energy Matters Group’s Growth

Simple Energy Matters Group has acquired Gateshead-based FM4U, a specialist facilities management company. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens the group’s facilities management division, increasing its annual revenue to over £10 million.

FM4U, renowned for its regional expertise, delivers comprehensive facilities management solutions. This acquisition enhances Simple Energy Matters Group’s ability to provide top-tier integrated services, complementing its existing portfolio in building and design consultancy, energy and renewables, training, and recruitment.

“Bringing FM4U into the SEM Group is a natural step forward in our mission to provide a complete business solution,” said Jamie Reynolds, CEO of Simple Energy Matters Group. “Their expertise in facilities management aligns perfectly with our energy and workforce solutions, ensuring we continue to offer best-in-class services under one trusted brand. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to growing together.”

Louise and Mick Common, owners of FM4U will remain with the business, bringing their deep industry knowledge and leadership to drive growth and innovation in the group. Louise shared, “Joining Simple Energy Matters Group is an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities. We look forward to driving FM4U’s growth while continuing to deliver the exceptional facilities management services our clients trust.”

This acquisition supports Simple Energy Matters Group’s goals by expanding its service offerings and strengthening its regional presence. The integration of FM4U’s expertise will enhance the group’s ability to deliver comprehensive business solutions and directly contribute to increased turnover and profitability.

The owners of FM4U were advised by TIG Corporate Finance and Swinburne Maddison LLP, for corporate finance and legal advice respectively. Barry Gill from TIG Corporate Finance commented, “The facilities management sector is very attractive and there was significant interest in FM4U. Simple Energy Matters Group was a perfect fit and the deal was done in less than six months which was extremely fast and a testament to everyone involved.”