On April 24th, 2021, Sunderland played out a 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light. Despite twice taking the lead, the Black Cats couldn’t get over the line after a brace from Charlie Wyke and a close-range finish from Max Power. However, off the field, Lee Johnson’s club left a lasting impression on the ‘Owd Reds’ owner, Andy Holt. Following the score draw, the 52-year-old outfit’s owner praised Sunderland for their ongoing project and even hinted that a Champions League place awaits the Black Cats. So, are European ambitions realistic under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership?

Impressed by the Black Cats’ New Ownership

After failing to get Sunderland out of League One, former owner, Stewart Donald, sold a majority share of the club to 23-year-old Louis-Dreyfus. Since taking control, the Frenchman has spoken openly about his ambitions at the Stadium of Light. Although he hasn’t shied away from the fact that working back through the divisions is a long-term mission, Holt believes that the Black Cats will earn a place in the Champions League if and when they get back to the Premier League.

Thus far, Louis-Dreyfus has overhauled the club’s structure. Shortly before the Frenchman took over, the Black Cats welcomed Johnson and Kristjaan Speakman, who came in as the manager and sporting director, respectively. Not only that, but the six-time First Division winners recently appointed Stuart Harvey as the Head of Player Recruitment, according to the official Sunderland website. The 23-year-old is putting together a tried-and-tested hierarchy that can get Sunderland back to the English top-flight. Although success isn’t guaranteed, the 23-year-old isn’t cutting any corners in turning his dream into a reality.

Dreyfus Has a Sizeable Task on His Hands

Reports suggest that Louis-Dreyfus will hand Johnson a £60-million war chest if Sunderland gain promotion to the Championship from League One. With those funds, Harvey could undoubtedly bolster the Black Cat’s squad and get them ready for the Premier League. Prior to leaving Blackburn, the Head of Recruitment made eight signings for Rovers during the 2020 summer transfer window. Of those, on-loan Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott is up for the Young Player of the Season award, as per Goal.

Having the infrastructure in place doesn’t guarantee that a Champions League future awaits Sunderland. However, getting back into Europe – even via the Europa League – over the next decade and beyond would do wonders for the club. Many consider European knockout competitions to be the pinnacle of football, and a club of the Black Cats’ history should be challenging for major honours.

Anything More Than a Pipe Dream?

Don’t get it twisted, Sunderland aren’t on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League. It will be a long journey for the Black Cats to reclaim their place in European competition, but getting back to that position isn’t out of the question. Holt is right to praise the club’s ownership and refreshed structure, as the new-look Black Cats are better placed than ever before to work their way back through the divisions.