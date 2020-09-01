North East Lincolnshire Council has been supporting small to medium businesses to become energy efficient through their Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire programme, which they have been leading on behalf of the Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership.

The programme offers free advice and support through grant funding, webinars, energy audits and much more to help businesses save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The funding has been incredibly popular, enabling businesses to invest in energy saving technology such as LED lights and heating solutions.

Due to the high demand, there is only a limited amount of funding still available.

Helen Norris, Programme Manager for Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire, said that:

“We are urging businesses to apply as soon as possible, as we wouldn’t want them to miss out on funding that could make a huge difference to their energy bills. In some cases, we have helped businesses to cut their energy bills by more than half. Once the funding has been allocated, it’s gone, so make sure to apply soon, as we wouldn’t want you to miss out”

As funding is limited, currently you can only apply for it up until 30th November 2020, unless funding runs out before.

The programme will still be offering other support such as webinars, bespoke advice and energy audits up until 30th January 2021.

In order to be eligible for support and funding you must be a small to medium business located in the Greater Lincolnshire area. For further eligibility criteria or information visit www.smartenergygreaterlincs.com or contact Jose Stewart on 01472 323658 or 07525798172.

Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire is a £9.2m programme that has been partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund to help support businesses to save energy.