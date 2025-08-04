Isuzu UK and ARB celebrate year of ARB Hubs with launch of next-level Altitude rooftop tent

Isuzu UK celebrates one year of the ARB Hub dealer programme with an exclusive Open Day showcasing new ARB accessories and dealer benefits.

Isuzu UK marks the first anniversary of its ARB Hub dealer programme with an exclusive open day for dealers and the introduction of ARB’s most luxurious rooftop tent yet, Altitude, now available through Isuzu dealers nationwide.

On 15th July, Isuzu hosted its inaugural ARB Hub Open Day, welcoming ARB-specialist Isuzu dealers from across the country to showcase the latest range of premium ARB accessories available for the award-winning Isuzu D-Max. Dealers were presented with exciting new offers, exclusive promotional support, and innovative point-of-sale solutions designed to enhance the customer experience for adventurers seeking to maximise their pick-up experience.

At the heart of the event was the announcement of ARB’s flagship electric Altitude rooftop tent, now available through Isuzu dealer network. The Altitude redefines camping convenience, combining automated open and close functionality at the touch of a button with panoramic 360-degree views, premium materials, and clever storage solutions. Drawing on nearly 50 years of ARB engineering expertise, the Altitude is the ultimate choice for those who want to explore off-grid in style and comfort.

Growing success of the ARB Hub programme

Launched in 2024, the ARB Hub programme has established a dedicated network of Isuzu dealers specialising in ARB’s world-class range of 4×4 and camping accessories. The programme provides participating dealers with access to exclusive stock and priority ordering, tailored point-of-sale kits, seasonal promotions, bespoke showroom displays, training sessions, and an annual Open Day supported directly by ARB staff.

Customers visiting an ARB Hub dealer can expect expert advice, hands-on experience with ARB products, and the ability to equip their Isuzu D-Max with everything from roof tents and camping accessories to recovery gear and storage systems, all backed by ARB’s renowned quality and Isuzu’s trusted dealer network.

Exclusive dealer promotions and training

To help dealers further grow accessory sales, Isuzu UK unveiled new promotions, including:

Showroom Offer: Spend £5,000 on ARB accessories and receive a complimentary retail gondola display (worth £350+).

End of Summer Promo: Spend £1,000+ to receive free ARB Basecamp chairs or purchase an Esperance 2 rooftop tent and accessories for additional free camping gear.

In addition, dealers benefit from hands-on training sessions from ARB specialists, with modules covering roof tents, camping accessories, recovery equipment, drawer systems, and more, as well as webinars on product positioning and sales techniques.

Speaking at the ARB Hub Open Day, Dan Wallis, ARB UK Sales Manager, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the Isuzu ARB Hub network grow so successfully in its first year. The programme has enabled dealers to create exciting lifestyle displays, offer specialist knowledge, and give customers more ways to enjoy the great outdoors. The launch of the Altitude rooftop tent is a perfect example of how ARB continues to innovate and deliver products that exceed expectations.”

Darren James, Isuzu UK Group Resources Director, added: “The ARB Hub programme represents an important step in Isuzu’s journey into the lifestyle market, enabling us to support our dealers with premium products, training, and promotional tools. One year on, it’s clear this partnership is delivering real value for dealers and customers alike, and with innovations like the Altitude rooftop tent, the future looks very exciting.”

For more information about the ARB Hub programme or to find your nearest ARB Hub dealer, visit: www.isuzu.co.uk/isuzu-arb-hubs.