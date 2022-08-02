BULLET TRAIN is the new fast-paced action-thriller film from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Online social and in-dealership campaign promoting the Isuzu D-Max and BULLET TRAIN

BULLET TRAIN is exclusively at cinemas across the UK on August 3

27th July 2022 – Isuzu UK is proud to announce a collaboration with BULLET TRAIN, Sony Pictures’ upcoming original action- thriller, exclusively at cinemas in the UK on August 3.

Just like the Award-Winning Isuzu D-Max, the film carries the thrill of adventure to a new fast-paced level, with Isuzu UK hoping this collaboration will further their appeal to the lifestyle pick-up market. The online campaign showcases an Isuzu D-Max with BULLET TRAIN imagery and the taglines “Endless action with every journey” and “When the stakes are high, being tough counts”. The largely social media-based campaign includes promotional giveaways including BULLET TRAIN merchandise, with one lucky winner also winning a thrilling trip to Sweden.

In BULLET TRAIN, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of DEADPOOL 2. The screenplay was by Zak Olkewicz and based on the book by Kotaro Isaka.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing, Isuzu UK said “It is great to be working with Sony Pictures this Summer and to be associated with such a big and fun film, especially with the movie set on Japan’s iconic Bullet Train!. This is a wonderful opportunity for Isuzu UK to be a part of and we thank Sony Pictures for their collaboration.”