Isuzu UK gears up for unmissable SMMT Regional Test Days

19th September 2023 – Isuzu UK is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Regional Test Days. The distributor of leading pick-ups will showcase two of its latest vehicles from the most recent line-up and engage with national, regional and automotive journalists at these highly anticipated events.

SMMT Regional Test Days are renowned platforms that bring together vehicle manufacturers and importers with journalists from all quarters to test-drive vehicles from many leading brands. They also provide a great opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and a closer look at the latest innovations in the automotive sector.

Isuzu UK, known for its durable and dependable pick-ups, will take this opportunity to present its New-Look Isuzu D-Max pick-up range, which has earned a strong reputation for its off-road capabilities and reliability. Attendees will have the chance to explore these vehicles up close, specifically the Isuzu D-Max Utility from the Business range and the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross from the Adventure range and see first-hand Isuzu’s commitment to delivering quality and performance to its customers.

First in the vehicle spotlight is the New-Look Isuzu D-Max Utility, the embodiment of functionality and practicality. Adorned with an Onyx Black finish, the double cab automatic workhorse will come to the SMMT events fully equipped with fitting accessories, including tailgate assist, rubber floor trays, a tow bar, 13-pin electrics, and an over-rail load-bed liner.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New-Look Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is characterised by rugged and refined features, blending workhorse heritage with the comfort and luxury of an SUV. Elegantly coated in Biarritz Blue, this V-Cross boasts an automatic transmission and is complemented by a host of additional accessories. These include a leisure canopy, sleek black steel side bars and steps, a tow bar, 13-pin electrics, and a bedrug, enhancing both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

“We are thrilled to participate in the SMMT Regional Test Days,” said Filip Czajkowski, PR Manager at Isuzu UK. “These events provide an excellent platform for us to connect with our industry peers, showcase our products, and engage with journalists who appreciate our vehicles. We look forward to sharing our latest developments and insights with the automotive community.”

Isuzu UK’s presence at these events reinforces its commitment to staying at the forefront of the automotive sector and serving its customers with reliable vehicles that meet their unique needs.