2022 will be the 14th year of the ospreys’ summer residency at Kielder Water & Forest Park, following their recolonisation in 2009.

Enthusiasts are busy tracking the ospreys’ journeys as they make their migration from warmer climates back to the North East of England, and the first sighting at Kielder has already happened as YA, a 14 year old osprey arrived in his nest at 9.27am on Monday 28 March. Throughout the week more ospreys arrived including YA’s mate. They are Kielder’s oldest breeding pair and have made themselves at home in Nest 1A.

Following the alphabetised scheme put in place in 2017, 2022’s chicks will all be named using places in Northumberland beginning with the letter F.

Shortly after the remaining birds have returned, visitors will be able to enjoy Osprey Watch at Northumbrian Water’s Tower Knowe and observe the birds on Nest 7 using telescopes, and the live nestcam network provided by Forestry England. Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be running Osprey Watch between 10.30am and 4pm every Saturday and Sunday from 16 April until 14 August. In addition to Osprey Watch there will also be live streaming of two other nests at Kielder Castle.

Osprey Watch from Tower Knowe will be in a brand-new purpose-built viewing point and wildlife cabin. This facility is part of the first improvement project delivered as part of Northumbrian Water Group’s exciting new performance commitment to improve the water environment where it’s accessible to customers. Here the Northumberland Wildlife Trust volunteers will provide a bespoke and reinvigorated experience to the thousands of visitors who come to Kielder to learn about and explore our special flora and fauna. The new cabin is situated next to the café with a fantastic view over the water to the nest, with brand new displays and interpretation about this unique bird, which has been supported by Northumbrian Water’s Branch Out fund.

Graham Perry, Director at Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust, said, “Osprey season is now as much a part of the Kielder calendar as spring, summer, autumn and winter, and everyone’s starting to get excited for the return of our annual visitors.

“The recolonisation has been a huge success and ospreys are very much a part of Kielder’s wonderful wildlife story. In addition we are delighted to have the new cabin at Tower Knowe to see the ospreys in all their glory.”

The Kielder Osprey Project is a partnership between Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust, Forestry England, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Northumbrian Water and Calvert Kielder. The partners are working hard to ensure that the ospreys are here to stay by maintaining a high quality habitat in Kielder Water & Forest Park and safeguarding and monitoring the nest sites.