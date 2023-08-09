  • Wed. Aug 9th, 2023

IVECO Daily 4×4 Tigrotto now available in right-hand drive

Aug 9, 2023 #Iveco

Historic Tigrotto model reborn as a go-anywhere Daily 4×4 special edition

Basildon, 12th June, 2023
First revealed at IAA 2022 in Hannover, the IVECO Daily 4×4 Tigrotto proved to be a star of the show. Initially launched exclusively in left-hand drive, the positive reaction to this special edition vehicle means it will now be offered in right-hand drive.

Based upon the rugged IVECO Daily 4×4, this highly capable machine pays homage to its namesake of the 1950s. The original 1957 Tigrotto was designed for heavy-duty missions and spawned numerous variations over a 15-year period. The new Tigrotto can be ordered as a chassis cab, enabling body builders to unleash their creativity on this highly capable platform.

Offered in an on or off-road specification, all variants are powered by a 3.0-litre 180 hp diesel engine coupled to an 8-speed HI-MATIC automatic gearbox. Thanks to the Daily’s truck-based chassis, the 7.2 tonne Tigrotto is available with a payload of up to 4,165 kg, and body lengths up to 4,450 metres. The IVECO Daily 4×4 Tigrotto is available to order in right-hand drive from IVECO dealerships now.

Equipped to venture from the beaten track, this all-wheel drive vehicle features three locking differentials and low-speed gearbox ratios to maximise traction. Adding to mechanical strength is an advanced Electronic Stability Programme that helps prevent wheel-slip. A significantly increased ride height combined with excellent approach and departure angles further add to this Daily’s rugged credentials.

The Tigrotto – meaning ‘tiger cub’ in Italian – boasts unique two-tone bodywork and a red elements that hark back to the 1950s original, as does the instantly recognisable badging. Its retro-inspired wheels and rounded spotlights create a classic look that’s both stylish and functional.

This model’s enhancements extend to a cab that presents a ‘vintage’ inspired dashboard finished in contrasting shades and crowned with a Tigrotto logo. Specially branded floormats are also unique to this special edition model.

The Daily 4×4 is the perfect recreational vehicle and the ‘Tigrotto’ with its enhanced design also appeals to the motorhome and leisure market.

IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts said: “We are excited to bring this distinctive vehicle to the right-hand drive market after its enthusiastic reception at the IAA. In addition to looking the part, the Tigrotto retains the impressive all-terrain dynamics of the IVECO Daily 4×4.”

