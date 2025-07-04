Jack Draper Reflects on Wimbledon 2025 Exit: “There Are Still Holes in My Game”

British No. 1 Jack Draper admits his game still needs development following his fourth-round defeat at Wimbledon 2025, as the rising star aims to build towards Grand Slam success.

Jack Draper’s Wimbledon 2025 journey came to an end after a four-set loss to 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti, halting what had been a highly promising run for the 22-year-old British star. The match finished 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 in favour of the Italian on Court One.

Draper, who recently surged to British No. 1 after winning his first ATP title at Queen’s Club, showed resilience and firepower throughout the fortnight. However, the left-hander acknowledged in his post-match interview that his performance is still a work in progress.

“There are still holes in my game,” Draper said. “That’s what I’ve got to go back and work on. It’s frustrating because I believed I could go really deep at Wimbledon this year.”

Draper’s Breakthrough Wimbledon Run

Jack Draper’s Wimbledon 2025 campaign captured the imagination of British tennis fans. The 22-year-old reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, defeating Elias Ymer, 17th seed Tommy Paul, and Cameron Norrie along the way.

His victory over fellow Briton Norrie was particularly symbolic, as it signified the changing of the guard in British men’s tennis. Draper entered the Championships with confidence following his title win at Queen’s and looked like a genuine dark horse in the draw.

“I think I’ve made great progress this year,” Draper reflected. “But matches like this show me that I’m not quite there yet. There’s more I need to learn about the physical and mental sides of five-set tennis.”

Musetti Shows His Maturity

Lorenzo Musetti, Draper’s conqueror, played a composed and tactical match, particularly after dropping the first set. The Italian used his variety and backhand slice to disrupt Draper’s rhythm, ultimately coming through in just under three hours.

The Italian will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

What’s Next for Jack Draper?

Despite the disappointment, Draper leaves SW19 with plenty of positives. He’s now firmly established inside the ATP Top 30 and is clearly leading the next generation of British tennis talent.

His focus will now turn to the North American hardcourt season and the US Open, where he hopes to continue climbing the rankings and push for deeper Grand Slam runs.

“I’m hungry,” Draper said. “I’ve had a taste of what it’s like to go further in a Slam. Now I want more.”

British Tennis Future Bright

With Andy Murray nearing the end of his career and Cameron Norrie struggling for form, Draper has emerged as the new face of British men’s tennis. His strong serve, aggressive forehand, and improved movement make him a dangerous player on all surfaces.

Fans and analysts alike have praised his maturity both on and off the court, and many believe it’s only a matter of time before Draper reaches the latter stages of Grand Slam events.

Draper at Wimbledon 2025 – Match Summary

First Round: def. Elias Ymer (6-2, 6-4, 6-3)

Second Round: def. Tommy Paul [17] (4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5)

Third Round: def. Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-4, 7-6)

Fourth Round: lost to Lorenzo Musetti [25] (4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4)