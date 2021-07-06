Partnership renewal will see support of The Championships, Wimbledon extend to more than a decade

179 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles used for event operations with Jaguar I-PACE, the world’s first premium all electric performance SUV, at the forefront

Jaguar to launch “Unmatched Experiences” campaign, uncovering The Championships, Wimbledon through unique perspectives and events

15 June 2021, Whitley, UK 10:00 (BST): Jaguar UK has today announced it has renewed its partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) for a further five years.

As Official Car of The Championships, Wimbledon, Jaguar will not only supply a fleet of vehicles to support event operations, but will work with its long-standing partner to unearth the stories behind the iconic British sporting event.

Anthony Bradbury, Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the All England Club which will see our support of Wimbledon extend to more than a decade.

“When it comes to global sporting events, Wimbledon is truly unmatched. Like Wimbledon we are looking to push the boundaries of innovation to do things in an exciting and unexpected way.

“In showcasing the Jaguar I-PACE in this partnership, it reaffirms our joint commitment to create a more sustainable future with electrification at its heart.”

2021 will see the launch of Jaguar’s “Unmatched Experiences” campaign as it looks to showcase Wimbledon’s protagonists, intricacies and traditions through unique perspectives and bring the event closer to fans during a time when attendance and general access is restricted.

Jaguar will also continue the Jaguar Ace Pace Wimbledon Edition app, giving fans the opportunity to measure the effectiveness of their tennis serve, while challenging Jaguar’s roster of brand ambassadors in national challenges and competitions.

Mick Desmond, Commercial and Media Director at the AELTC, said: “We are delighted that Jaguar will be extending its support of The Championships as Official Car for a further five years. Bringing our fans closer to Wimbledon is key and Jaguar’s “Unmatched Experiences” campaign ties in perfectly with our approach. As part of our environment positive commitment, we are working hard to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by 2030, and Jaguar is playing an important role in helping us achieve this commitment by showcasing the zero-emission I-PACE cars within the Wimbledon fleet.”

The Championships, Wimbledon 2021 runs from Monday 28 June to Sunday 11 July