Today, during Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation, Carlos Tavares, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellantis, revealed images of the first-ever 100 per cent battery-electric Jeep SUV, as the brand continues its global initiatives toward the full electrification of its SUV portfolio. This new fully electric Jeep vehicle will be launched early next year, expanding the brand reach and taking the next step to the achievement of Jeep brand’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom. More information on the Jeep BEV will be released in the coming months.
About The Author
Related Posts
Hyundai Motor Takes Sport Utility Performance to the ‘N’th Degree with The All-New KONA N, a ‘True Hot SUV’
12th May 2021
Ford scales up charge network for arrival of award-winning all-electric Mustang Mach-E
24th February 2021
Mugello momentum for Iron Lynx
12th August 2021
TAYPORT TAXIS GOES ELECTRIC WITH MG
29th March 2020
Latest News
-
-
-
-
-
-
HVAC industry: surviving your slow season in 2022
-
-
Andrea Joins To Support GUARDIAN®’s InnovationApr 2, 2022 | Business, Climate, Digital, Employment, Environment, Experts, Health, Property, Recruitment, Technology
-
Cabaret for UkraineApr 2, 2022 | Arts and Culture, Charity, Education
-
Royal occasion for University’s GraemeApr 2, 2022 | Arts and Culture, Education