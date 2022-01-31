New hybrid versions of Jeep ® Renegade and Compass offer customers a new point of entry into the electrified Jeep range

New models follow the successful introduction of the Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid range

New e-Hybrid powertrain debuts 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 130hp and 240Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

Hybrid technology integrates a 15kW electric motor producing 55Nm of torque (135Nm at transmission input level) to propel the wheels even when internal combustion engine is turned off

Advanced e-Hybrid system allows full electric propulsion from start-up, at low speeds, when cruising and in parking manoeuvres

New powertrain delivers up to 15 per cent lower consumption and CO 2 emissions than the previous petrol versions

Advanced technology and ADAS features include Highway Assist and level two (L2) autonomous driver assistance systems on Compass

Special edition model features sustainable material and components from recycled plastics

UK orders open now, priced from £31,130 OTR for Renegade and £32,895 OTR for Compass

Jeep has announced the introduction of new e-Hybrid (MHEV) versions of Renegade and Compass. Offering an enhancement to the electrified ranges of both models, orders are open now with first vehicles expected in the UK in March. The e-Hybrid versions follow in the tracks of the successful plug-in-hybrid 4xe range, which currently account for more than 25 per cent of the brand’s total sales in Europe.

“Today’s announcement builds upon the success of our current 4xe plug-in-hybrid portfolio, and is another step towards the comprehensive electrification of our full product line-up in Europe” said Antonella Bruno – Head of Jeep Brand Europe. “The Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid offer a new entry point into our electrified portfolio expanding our sales momentum by offering more hybrid options to more European customers. This product expansion will continue in the summer of this year with the introduction of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

New e-Hybrid option

The new models debut an advanced hybrid system featuring a new 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, from the Global Small Engine family, which delivers 130hp and 240Nm of peak torque, coupled with a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The propulsion system includes a built-in 48 volt 15kW (20hp) electric motor delivering 55Nm of torque, equivalent to 135Nm at gearbox input level, which can propel the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is turned off. The new versions offer up to 15 per cent lower consumption and CO 2 emissions than the previous petrol models.

Courtesy of the new hybrid technology, the Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid models offer a new alternative in the two wheel drive segment. Customers can keep their driving habits intact and enjoy an authentic hybrid driving experience, with full-electric propulsion available at start-up, when travelling at low speeds, cruising and in parking manoeuvres.

Designed for Hybrid Performance

The new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine has been designed to be the best fit for hybrid usage, to optimise thermodynamics, and therefore to save on fuel consumption. It operates on the Miller cycle which improves thermal efficiency and offers a high compression ratio (12.5:1), a new cylinder head with compact combustion chamber, dual variable valve timing and special ‘high-tumble’ intake ducts. Also new is the high-pressure direct injection system, operating at up to 350 bar. This petrol engine delivers an output of 130hp, while peak torque reaches 240Nm. A belt starter generator is also installed in the petrol engine, to guarantee fast and silent transitions when restarting.

The braking system of the new Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid includes the Intelligent Brake System which includes an ‘auto-charge’ feature using mixed regenerative braking to maximise the recovery of kinetic energy and improves efficiency.

An evolution of the driving experience

Courtesy of the new propulsion system, the hybrid models deliver a versatile and relaxing driving experience, with various features allowing the vehicle to move in electric mode. These include:

Silent Start : starts the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, by using a pure-electric, silent driving mode;

: starts the vehicle with no need to turn on the petrol engine, by using a pure-electric, silent driving mode; Energy Recovery : recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted when the vehicle decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking);

: recovers energy that would otherwise be wasted when the vehicle decelerates (e-Coasting) and during braking (Regenerative Braking); Boost & Load Point Shift : ‘e-Boosting’ allows an increase in torque to the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by taking advantage of the (drive or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine;

: ‘e-Boosting’ allows an increase in torque to the wheels thanks to the electric motor that supports the petrol engine; moreover, by taking advantage of the (drive or braking) torque delivered by the electric motor, it is possible to optimise the operating point of the petrol engine; Electric Drive: the vehicle can travel in silence and with zero emissions using only the electric motor, while the petrol engine is turned off.

The new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid can run in various driving scenarios using only the electric motor (and with the petrol engine turned off). This is made possible courtesy of an array of electric operating modes, which include:

e-Launch : starts the vehicle using only the electric motor, when starting up or restarting at traffic lights;

: starts the vehicle using only the electric motor, when starting up or restarting at traffic lights; e-Creeping : the electric motor provides the start-up normally seen in automatic vehicles, at a speed that can vary from 0mph to the equivalent of the petrol engine idling in first gear, or in reverse (for example when manoeuvring);

: the electric motor provides the start-up normally seen in automatic vehicles, at a speed that can vary from 0mph to the equivalent of the petrol engine idling in first gear, or in reverse (for example when manoeuvring); e-Queueing : the vehicle can keep going in a traffic jam, following a ‘stop & go’ pattern in full-electric mode;

: the vehicle can keep going in a traffic jam, following a ‘stop & go’ pattern in full-electric mode; e-Parking: simplifies parking manoeuvres, which can be carried out using electric propulsion only, to ensure a practical and quiet experience.

These capabilities are available depending on battery charge status and the power output required.

Upland launch edition: a concrete commitment to sustainability

The Upland special edition model features unique aesthetic details and the use of sustainable materials and eco-friendly paints and finishes. The Upland edition will also be available on Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-in-Hybrid models.

The Upland is immediately recognisable for its new and exclusive Matter Azur exterior colour and features a two-tone black roof (also sporting a new, more visible and extensive design specific to the Renegade), gloss back 17-inch (on Renegade) and 18-inch (on Compass) alloy wheels, for an even more distinctive look. Completing the unique style of the exterior are the new MetaKrome bronze finishes on the front grille rings and on the rear skid plate as well as a dedicated sticker on the bonnet.

To the interior, the Upland features extensive use of recycled materials, which characterise the headliner, the floor mats with a new, dedicated design and the exclusive SEAQUAL ® seats made of recycled plastic removed from the ocean, and sporting distinctive contrast stitching with Jeep logo on the front backrests.

The effect is contemporary and distinctive, courtesy of the weave interlaced with a classic chevron motif on a black base. Plastics collected from the Mediterranean with the help of the fishing community are transformed by SEAQUAL ® into a polyester fibre that can be used as a genuine fabric. In the weaving phase, the SEAQUAL ® yarn is mixed with other eco-friendly fibres, all of which are natural, recycled or recovered.

On Renegade, some of the black plastic panels and components used in the interior are also derived from recycled materials, specifically from plastics previously used in a vehicle’s headlamps. The cabin also features bronze MetaKrome painted finishes on several bezels. On Compass, both the door panels and dashboard are wrapped in the same material derived from recycled plastics, while a bronze MetaKrome finish, made with eco-friendly paints, enhances the entire profile of the dashboard.

State-of-the-art connectivity and safety features

The Renegade and Compass technology offers various operating modes to provide drivers with a complete hybrid driving experience. The hybrid system can also be managed from the Hybrid Pages, which allow the driver to monitor the distribution between thermal and electric propulsion, as well as the driving history via petrol or electric. Adaptations to the instrument panel enable drivers to monitor all the hybrid system parameters and grant complete control over the driving experience.

The system includes either a 8.4-inch or 10.1-inch (for Compass only) Uconnect NAV system with touchscreen, as well as comprehensive on-board and remote connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The new Renegade and Compass hybrid models will come with connected services such as the pre-installed Uconnect™ Box providing access to Uconnect™ Services and a range of features that can be accessed via various touchpoints such as the My Uconnect mobile app, a smartwatch, the website, buttons on the vehicle’s ceiling lights, and voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).

Using the My Uconnect app, customers can access an array of connected services for quick and easy management of the vehicle’s status and maintenance, for remote control of location, to lock and unlock the doors, to turn the lights on and to receive support as needed.

Uconnect™ Services include:

My Assistant: to request geo-localised assistance in an emergency or if needed;

My Remote: allows customers to control their vehicle remotely, anywhere and at any time;

My Car: to monitor and take care of the vehicle’s status and health;

My Navigation: allows owners to send their destination to the vehicle’s navigation system directly from the mobile app, receive real-time updates on traffic, weather and speedcams, view points of interest and update the maps over-the-air (on Compass only);

The optional My Wi-Fi: provides an in-car hotspot that simultaneously connects up to eight electronic devices and activates the Alexa Voice Service (Compass only);

The optional My Alert service: customers will receive alerts, support and immediate assistance in the event of theft.

Moreover, as soon as they purchase a Jeep vehicle, customers can immediately create an account by downloading the My Uconnect mobile app, and discover many technological and connected advantages, even before their new vehicle is delivered.

In terms of safety, the advanced standard equipment includes:

Traffic Sign Recognition: Reads and interprets road signs;

Intelligent Speed Assist: Automatically keeps the vehicle within the speed limit advertised;

Drowsy Driver Alert: Alerts drivers when their attention falters;

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Recognition (Compass only): Slows the vehicle down to a complete stop, to avoid (or mitigate) accidents that could occur.

New Highway Assist: For the first time in a Jeep model sold in Europe, this driver assistance system offers Level 2 (L2) autonomous driving, which uses a combination of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering to automatically adjust speed and trajectory when driving on motorways.

A full line-up

The new Compass e-Hybrid range consists of four trim levels – Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S, while Renegade e-Hybrid will be available in Upland and S. All are equipped with front-wheel-drive, a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine hybrid technology, which delivers 130hp and 240Nm of peak torque.

A wide range of customisation options are available, with a contrasting black roof option plus up to eight different exterior paint colours for the Renegade and seven for the Compass including plus the new Matter Azur, specific to the Upland. A wide range of alloy wheel designs specific to the Renegade and Compass are also available.

Pricing

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid

Version CO2 (WLTP) VED OTR Upland 130-139 £220 £31,130 S 130-139 £220 £32,130

Jeep Compass e-Hybrid