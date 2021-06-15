Pet stores across Durham will be raising the flags and donning their finery this July, as they help to mark the 100th Birthday of one of the UK’s leading suppliers of pet healthcare products, Johnson’s Veterinary Products.

The business, which was founded in West Bromwich in 1921 by the Johnson family, has invited stockists of its products in the county to get involved in the nationwide celebrations by creating fun-filled displays and erecting some exciting exhibits in the run-up to the big day itself on 31st July.

Stores taking part in the festivities will then be entered into a prize draw, in which Johnson’s has vowed to give away thousands of pounds of Red-Letter day prizes to hardworking staff.

Chairman David Johnson, grandson of founder Arthur Johnson explained: “We have always recognised the importance of pet stores to the local community and have supported them with a range of products that help pet owners resolve a lot of less critical health and conditioning issues, in a cost-effective manner – the ethos of Johnson’s for a hundred years.

“They are absolutely pivotal to our continued success, so we really wanted to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for working with us for all these years. Hopefully, this competition will reward everyone involved, at a time when we can hopefully get out and enjoy time together once again. We really can’t wait to see some of the in-store displays and we’d certainly urge pet owners to get behind their local store.”

In addition to the in-store promotions, Johnson’s has also pledged to donate a proportion of profits made on 31st July to its five chosen charities for 2021: Hounds for Heroes; Dogs for Good; Fat Fluffs, Woodgreen and Fur Babies Cat Rescue, all of which continue to provide invaluable support to pets and their owners.

Mr Johnson, adds: “The wellbeing of animals remains to be at the heart of all we do. Together with these charitable organisations and those who work across the pet store community, we all share a passion for pets in all shapes, sizes and species. Although the high street is struggling, these organisations remain a beacon of hope and will always have our full support.”

