The city of Chicago is set to host NBA All-Star 2020, but the weekend represents more than the NBA season’s midway point. It’s a return to the home of pro basketball’s dynasty in the ’90s — led by basketball’s most famous ambassador.

Jordan Brand

Joining a collaborative footwear and apparel capsule, the Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 collection puts the spotlight on Chicago through the theme of Unite, celebrating how basketball creates change that transcends the game.

    New Beginnings Pack

    A limited-release pack highlights the two silhouettes that marked Michael Jordan’s arrival with the brand: the Nike Air Ship PE, which was originally released in 1984, and the Air Jordan I High ’85 in its original form.

    Air Jordan III “Retro U”

    In 1988, the shoe brought a unified symbol of flight to the court in the Jumpman logo. The flood-red colorway raises up Chicago by printing “Nike CHI” in the place of “Nike Air.” An Air Jordan III SE with “Nike Air” branding is also available.

    Women’s Air Jordan I High OG

    From North Carolina to Chicago, this women’s style brings inspiration from Michael Jordan’s college and professional days onto one shoe.

    Air Jordan IX Retro

    The colorway includes reflective iridescent trim throughout the black, white and racer-blue color palette.

    Air Jordan XXXIV “Jordan Unite Collection”

    This colorway features a white upper with iridescent detailing on the eyestay overlay and heels. The heel tabs feature all colors of the Chicago transit system.

    Air Jordan XXXIV SE

    Another special-edition release of the Air Jordan XXXIV has a shroud on the upper with more premium details to give it a fresh look.

    Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “LA Born”

    A throwback to the ’90s in its vibrant color scheme, the print around the heel taps into Air Jordan lore, while the colorway name points back to Westbrook’s hometown.

    Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 “Jordan Unite Collection”

    This colorway is inspired by Westbrook’s love for the game and belief that it can unite communities to create widespread impact beyond basketball.

Nike Basketball

The footwear across Nike Basketball represents its signature players through special colorways. 

    KD 12 “Don C”

    The colors throughout the upper and stars on the tongue nod to the Chicago flag.

    Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month”

    The third colorway of the Coming to America collection, the footwear is a play on the fictional fast-food restuarant from the film.

    PG4 Gatorade “ASW”

    The tie-dye colors are a mix of PG’s favorite Gatorade flavors. 

    LEBRON 17 “Monstars”

    In its textures, this colorway references the cartoonish villains of Space Jam from Warner Brothers.

    KYRIE 6 “Trophies”

    The red and title-gold colorway nods to Chicago’s hometown team. 

Converse Basketball

Drawing from its rich basketball heritage while pushing forward a new aesthetic, Converse brings a selection of new colorways to its performance and lifestyle silhouettes.

    All Star Pack

    In Chicago, the All Star Pack from Converse, which includes monochrome white versions of the Pro Leather, the Chuck 70 and the All Star Pro BB (Shown above), gives consumers the opportunity for customization at select retail locations.

    Pro Leather OG

    Reconstructed stitch for stitch, the white-leather upper of the Pro Leather features star chevron branding. Colorways nod to the original ’70s palette from the Pro Leather’s initial launch.

    All Star Pro BB Pack

    A throwback to the 1988 All-Star Game jersey, the All Star Pro BB Low arrives in a white, red and blue execution exclusively at NBA All-Star 2020. Additionally, a black and white All Star Pro BB Low is also available.

