Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb get new generation infotainment system as part of model year updates

Laura ŠKODA Digital Assistant and wireless SmartLink incorporated into other models

Enhanced personalisation allows custom settings to be used in several vehicles

Latest USB-C ports as standard and also above the rear-view mirror upon request

Mladá Boleslav, 29 June 2020 – New infotainment systems are being introduced into ŠKODA’s flagship Superb as well as its Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs as part of model year updates. They are based on Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment matrix and offer not only the Laura digital voice assistant, but a host of other online features too – including Internet radio and wireless SmartLink technology. Online personalisation means more custom vehicle settings than ever can now be stored in the ŠKODA Connect account and even transferred to other ŠKODAs. Latest USB-C sockets are replacing the familiar USB-A ports, and a USB-C above the rear-view mirror is now optional. The infotainment functions in the ŠKODA Scala and Kamiq – which already use this system – is also being expanded and upgraded accordingly.

A built-in SIM card ensures a permanent internet connection, which also enables Infotainment Online services to be used. ŠKODA provides the required data allowance for these. The Laura digital voice assistant understands 15 languages, and can even process fluently spoken sentences in Czech, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. Smartphones can be paired via wireless SmartLink technology and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or MirrorLink™, and infotainment apps include news or weather reports. The Bolero infotainment and Amundsen navigation systems each come with an 8-inch touchscreen, while the top-of-the-range Columbus navigation variant boasts a 9.2-inch screen. Map and software updates or on-demand functions such as navigation for the Bolero system are updated ‘over the air’. With Amundsen and Columbus, a ŠKODA ID account can now be created directly from the vehicle; with the relevant Internet availability, both systems will pick up online radio stations too. The same applies to Scala and Kamiq models equipped with Amundsen navigation. What’s more, desired destinations can be transferred directly from the ŠKODA Connect app to the navigation system.

Transfer personal vehicle settings to other ŠKODAs

The latest generation of infotainment also offers the option of online personalisation, which enables custom settings stored in the user’s own ŠKODA Connect account to be transferred to different ŠKODA cars. This means ŠKODA owners can simply take their preferred settings with them when buying a new ŠKODA or access them in another ŠKODA – for example within the family or fleet of company cars, or when renting a vehicle. Up to 14 owner profiles and one guest profile can be conveniently set up for each car using the on-board system as well. All data is stored online in the ŠKODA cloud and is constantly synchronised. Preferred layouts for the Virtual Cockpit instrument panel and lighting settings as well as seat and mirror positions are all stored. Settings can also be stored for assistance systems and the automatic climate control. In addition to the Superb, Kodiaq and Karoq, the Scala and Kamiq will also come with the option of online personalisation.

Optional USB-C socket above the rear-view mirror

As part of the latest generation of infotainment, the Superb, Kodiaq and Karoq are receiving the latest interfaces for connecting mobile and storage devices too. USB-C ports are replacing the previous USB-A ports both at the front in the centre console. Another new feature is the option of a USB-C port built into the roof above the rear-view mirror, which can be used to conveniently power a dashcam, for example. This will also be available in Scala and Kamiq models.