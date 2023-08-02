KEEP FIT AND HAVE FUN IN SUNDERLAND..

INFLATABLE fun is on offer in Sunderland this weekend, as the city plays host to a giant assault course.

As part of the summer programme taking place throughout the city organised by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, youngsters and adults can get put through their paces on 29 and 30 July.

The former Crowtree site will have an inflatable assault course installed, where people of all ages can show their agility and skill – but have lots of fun at the same time.

The course – which is free – will run both days from 11am to 3pm and will give local people the chance to show their athleticism while the city plays host to the AJ Bell 2023 World Triathalon Championship series.

The weekend even is part of a packed summer programme which runs right through to 2 September, with a range of different entertainment each week as well as the free Jurassic Jungle Trail which can be accessed throughout via the Sunderland Experience app.

App users can find the AR creatures hidden around the city, which come with the added bonus of unlocking discounts and offers at the same time.

A number of giant dinosaur eggs have also been placed at key locations for youngsters to find, some of which will offer 3D interaction.

Also coming up next week is the first outdoor cinema event, where in Keel Square on 5 August everyone can enjoy Disney’s The Jungle Book, followed by Beauty and The Beast and then ending with rom com favourite, Dirty Dancing.

A range of street food stalls will also be in place during the screenings, as well as a Pimms van and patisserie, Sweet Petite.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, believes the programme offers something for everyone.

“There’s a range of fantastic activities on this weekend and into next week and then throughout the rest of the summer,” she said.

“The events are perfect for both adults and youngsters so they are very much things that families can do together.”

Councillor John Price, Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for Vibrant City, said:

I’m sure that many families will be looking for activities to keep children entertained over the summer holidays, so it’s brilliant that there’s so many exciting things happening across Sunderland this summer to suit children of all ages, and many of them are completely free.”

The free Sunderland Experience app can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple app store. Details of all activities can be found at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/events.

Please follow and like us: