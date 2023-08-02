THE REST IS HISTORY …

VISITORS to Northumberland this summer can choose to spend the night in a church, a castle, a priory or even a tower – all under the same roof.

The Northumberland Arms, at Felton; a former coaching inn on the banks of the River Coquet, is once again tempting travellers after restoring and refurbishing its six en-suite bedrooms.

And, as each is named after a prominent Northumbrian building, a stay at the venue is a history tour in its own right.

Northumberland is one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations thanks to a 30 mile-long coastline, uncrowded beaches and a packed programme of summer holiday events and music festivals.

Visitors from home and abroad are also drawn to world famous landmarks – such as Alnwick Castle, home to the Dukes of Northumberland and immortalised in the Harry Potter films.

But there are many more historic buildings, monuments and ruins besides, some of which have given their names to the Northumberland Arms bedrooms.

Brainshaugh Priory – overlooking the river and sumptuously decorated in creams and greens – takes its name from the ruined 11th century priory just a little further down the river which, once home to a nunnery, is believed to have been abandoned when the Black Death struck the county.

St Michaels Church – a quiet room on the west side of the building overlooking historic woodland – is named after the neighbouring 13th century church of St Michael and All Angels.

While Bockenfield Market, an opulent, romantic room with a large walk-in shower – references just that; a market held in a nearby village.in a Northumbrian tradition which dates back centuries.

And, to the rear of the building with views to the woodland and overlooking the roof terrace, is New Moor Tower – decorated in grey and caramel with a beamed, vaulted ceiling, chaise longues and a free-standing bath tub.

It takes its name from the ruins of a medieval tower house of the late 14th or 15th century, situated in a valley bottom beside the Swarland Burn.

Thirston House is named after one of Felton’s most opulent mansions, which, built in 1820 to the design of famous North East architect John Dobson, is still one of the county’s finest private homes and Eshot Castle is a typical example of a moated, fortified Northumbrian strongholding.

Thirston has a fly fishing theme and features a large bathroom with a free-standing oval Victoria & Albert™ bathtub while Eshot is the largest of the venue’s bedrooms.

All rooms offer flat screen TVs with Freeview, a range of tea and coffee from local merchants Ringtons, super king size bed, towelling robes, spring water and toiletries from the prestigious White Company range.

The Northumberland Arms, under its present owners the Northumberland Pub Co, has earned an unrivalled reputation for its food menus which, allied with its superb overnight accommodation, make it a superb choice for anyone visiting the county.

Rooms at The Northumberland Arms cost from £155 per night, including breakfast, with a surcharge of £15 per dog – maximum two dogs – per night for those booking of Eshot and Thirston.

For more information about The Northumberland Arms, or to book, visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk

Please follow and like us: