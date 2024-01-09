Keighley Takes New Operations Director Role At Redgate Lodge Motor Group

Paul Keighley (left) with Scott Sibley, Founder and Managing Director at Redgate Lodge Motor Group

Leading North East Motor Group Redgate Lodge has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Paul Keighley to a new position of Operations Director.

The family-owned used car dealer group has brought in the well-known regional motor industry leading figure as part of its plans to expand its operations.

Paul brings over four decades’ industry experience to Redgate, and has held senior roles with leading dealer groups and brands including Audi Colebrook & Burgess, Porsche & Bentley JCT 600 and the former Newcastle-based Benfield Motor Group.

He is also one of just a handful of people in the regional motor retail industry to be awarded a prestigious Gold Pin by Volkswagen in recognition of the exceptional contribution he made to the business.

Paul Keighley said: “The minute I met Scott and the management team at Redgate, it was clear there was an exciting opportunity for me to join a family-run business with a good track record in the motor industry that also has ambitious growth plans for the future.

“There is a huge amount of opportunity for me to apply my industry-wide experience and knowledge and to help grow the team and build on their success to date. I’m really looking forward to my new challenge and working with the multi award-winning Redgate team.”

Redgate Lodge Motor Group is a multi-award winning used-car dealer group which has its main dealership at Shiremoor in North Shields.

Founded in 2010, it is a family-run firm that offers quality used cars, finance options, servicing, repairs, MOTs and warranties, and has grown to become one of the North East’s largest independent car dealerships.

Scott Sibley, Founder and Managing Director at Redgate Lodge Motor Group, added: “We are very pleased to have secured someone of Paul’s calibre for our new Operations Director position.

“We are a family business with family values and exciting plans for the future. Paul’s industry-wide experience and success working in senior roles across the motor trade will be invaluable to everyone working in the Redgate team and we are all delighted he is joining our business.”