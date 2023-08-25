Kia offers bring new incentives to get into an EV

Kia announces new Q3 2023 offers starting on 3 July

4.9 per cent APR on finance deals for Kia EVs

First two services free on EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV and all Sportage derivatives

Free 12-month Kia Charge Plus subscription when buying a new EV6, Niro EV or Soul EV

7.9 per cent APR on finance deals across the entire non-EV Kia line-up

As of today, 3 July 2023, Kia UK Limited is launching its latest range of attractive customer offers, including 4.9 per cent APR on Kia’s award-winning electric cars, two free services and an exclusive 12-month free Kia Charge Plus subscription with all EV6, Niro EV and Soul EVs purchased between 3 July and 1 October 2023 [1].

Kia Electrified Event

Providing another convincing reason to go electric this year, from 3 July 2023 EV6, Niro EV and Soul EV are now available with 4.9 per cent APR and no minimum deposit [2].

These models also benefit from an enhanced Finance Deposit Contribution (FDC), ensuring customers get the best possible deal. Customers can save £500 on a new EV6, EV6 GT or Niro EV, or £1,500 on a Soul EV.

First two services free

As well as an attractive finance deal, customers purchasing an EV6, EV6 GT, Niro EV or Soul EV will receive their first two services free of charge as part of the Kia Electrified Event, further adding to the convenience of Kia EV ownership.

12 months free Kia Charge Plus

Customers buying a new Kia EV6, Niro EV or Soul EV between 3 July and 1 October 2023 will receive a 12-month free subscription to Kia Charge Plus. Voucher codes will be provided directly to new customers of these fully electric models following the registration of their vehicle, or from 1 September if the vehicle is registered beforehand.

Exclusive to Kia customers, Kia Charge is designed to simplify public EV charging and offers seamless access to more than 34,000 connectors in the UK, as of July 2023. Kia Charge Plus provides a 15 per cent discount versus the standard Kia Charge Easy tariff across most networks, excluding bp pulse, Pod Point and Ionity. Kia Charge Plus also waives the session fee.

7.9 per cent APR on all non-EV Kia models

All Kia non-EV models, including HEV and PHEV vehicles, are available with 7.9 per cent APR and no minimum deposit [3].

Kia’s generous FDCs ensure these offers are made even more appealing for both new and returning customers. Savings include £2,500 on a XCeed (petrol) or £2,000 on a Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, Proceed or XCeed PHEV. Customers can save £1,500 on a new Stonic or Sportage (petrol and HEV), or a £1,000 FDC saving can be had on a Picanto or Niro HEV. Finally, £500 FDC saving is available for Niro PHEV, Sportage PHEV or Sorento ‘Edition’.

As part of the Kia Electrified Event customers purchasing a new Sportage will also receive their first two services free of charge.

All offers are available across the entire nationwide Kia dealer network, as well as online.

