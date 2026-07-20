KIDS SILENT DISCO PARTIES LAUNCHED IN LIVERPOOL!

An entertainment company behind one of the UK’s fastest-growing silent disco experiences has launched a new children’s party concept that is proving to be a huge hit with families. Silent Adventures’ Kids Silent Disco Parties has been pioneered in Liverpool and is particularly popular for its neurodiverse-friendly and inclusive aspect.

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Silent Adventures, the nationwide silent disco tour renowned for its immersive experiences for adults and children in cities across the UK, was founded in 2017. Whilst hugely popular amongst adults, the Liverpool team has introduced Kids Silent Disco Parties — an interactive and neurodiverse-friendly party experience designed to combine music, games, adventure and imagination.

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The Liverpool team, which has previously partnered with Liverpool ONE, Liverpool BID Company and major festivals, has developed the concept to offer children an exciting alternative to traditional birthday parties. Starting from just £195, the 90-minute experiences are led by trained actors who guide children through a series of games, challenges and adventures, all delivered through wireless headphones.

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The unique format allows children to fully immerse themselves in the experience while maintaining control over their sensory environment — something that has made the parties particularly popular among neurodiverse children and their families. By wearing headphones, children can focus on the activities without becoming overwhelmed by loud music, crowded spaces or competing noises.

Silent Adventures Liverpool’s Jen Cartwright said: “Parents have praised the concept for creating an inclusive environment where children can feel safe, comfortable and confident while still enjoying the excitement and energy of a group celebration. The immersive nature of the parties means children can step into their own worlds while remaining connected to their friends and the activities around them.”

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Each session blends music, movement and storytelling with interactive games and adventures, encouraging children to exercise both their bodies and minds. As well as providing plenty of fun, the experiences promote creativity, teamwork, problem-solving and physical activity — the ideal way to get them active and off their devices. It blends tech with getting active in a clever way.

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With a range of party packages available, families can choose experiences tailored to different age groups and interests, all hosted by professional performers trained to keep children engaged throughout. The benefit for parents is there aren’t loud speakers and lots of noise — so they can easily have a catch up whilst the little ones play in their own world.

For older kids who are looking for a fun birthday experience, the team offers a classic Silent Disco Roaming Adventure. The 60 minute roaming silent disco tour hosted by their award-winning silent disco team takes the party to the streets like the adult events — priced at just £18 per person with a minimum of 10 people.

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Jen summarised: “I think the success of the concept reflects a massive shift toward technology in modern childhood. Kids today love tech, but they still need real connection and this ‘tech-savvy’ experience seems to generate the excitement of a new device, whilst actually they’re still just ‘playing’ together and creating those timeless childhood memories that we all remember from kids parties when we were young!“

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As demand continues to grow, Kids Silent Disco Parties are quickly becoming one of Liverpool’s most talked-about new children’s entertainment experiences — led by a professional children’s entertainer and featuring music activities, adventures and games. The company comes to wherever your party is and the events are neurodiverse-friendly and inclusive.

Silent Adventures’ Kids Silent Disco Parties

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