Tyneside Cinema to Host North East Gala Premiere of Award-Winning Eddie Cochran Documentary

Exclusive gala event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the

Sir Graham Wylie Foundation

One of the year’s most acclaimed music documentaries is coming to Tyneside Cinema this September as the venue hosts the North East Gala Premiere of Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me, the first fully authorised documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer.

Taking place on Thursday 3 September, the special gala event also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation. Over the past decade, the Foundation has raised millions of pounds to support a wide range of charitable causes, including initiatives such as Tyneside Cinema’s Talent Unit, which nurtures emerging film talent across the North East.

Made possible with support from the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority (North East MSA), the evening will feature a gala screening of the documentary followed by an exclusive Q&A with special guests to be announced.

Produced by Oscar and BAFTA-winning Goldfinch Entertainment, Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me tells the remarkable story of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most influential pioneers through exclusive interviews with Keith Richards, Yungblud, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Sting, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, Billy Idol, Linda Perry, Peter Frampton, Suzi Quatro and members of Eddie Cochran’s family.

Although his career was cut tragically short at just 21, Cochran’s influence continues to shape popular music. His songs have been covered more than 500 times by artists including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Led Zeppelin, T. Rex and many more.

The documentary has already received widespread acclaim following screenings at the Raindance Film Festival, where director Kirsty Bell won Best Director, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Kirsty Bell, Director:

“It has been the deepest honour to be entrusted by Eddie Cochran’s family to tell his story. His life burned fast and bright, but the ripples of his sound reached across oceans and decades, shaping the very language of rock ‘n’ roll. ‘Don’t Forget Me’ is not just the title of this film. It is Eddie’s own plea, echoed in autograph books and in the lives he touched. My hope is to bring him vividly back into the world’s consciousness, to remind us not only of what we lost, but of the brilliance he gave.

Nic Greenan, Chief Executive, Tyneside Cinema:

“We’re delighted to be bringing the North East Gala Premiere of Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me to Tyneside Cinema. This special event celebrates outstanding filmmaking, music and culture, while also marking the 10th anniversary of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation and recognising the support that helps create opportunities for emerging film talent.”

Angie Jenkison, CEO of Graham Wylie Foundation said:

“We are honoured that the Northern Premiere of Eddie Cochrane: Don’t Forget Me, will be part of Sir Graham Wylie Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations. Eddie Cochran was a young man with extraordinary talent and passion and that is exactly what we are funding at Tyneside Cinema, a facility that will support young people with talent and passion to find their purpose.”

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale shortly. Standard admission tickets (£17.50) will be available, together with a limited number of VIP Circle tickets including drinks, canapés and an exclusive meet and greet with cast and crew (£45).

Notes to Editors

Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me – North East Gala Premiere

• Thursday 3 September 2026

• Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

• Q&A with special guests to be announced.

• Produced by Goldfinch Entertainment. International distribution by Fremantle.