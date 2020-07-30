South Tyneside Council is launching a new knowledge sharing package of digital Tech Talks, aimed at inspiring and supporting businesses in the borough, connecting them with new opportunities.

Ian Farrar, Managing Director of Far North Limited, will host the talks featuring a line-up of North East business leaders and tech experts to discuss the latest technological developments, innovations, and projects being delivered within South Tyneside.

The first talk will take place on Thursday 27 August at 6pm and will feature Dr Jo North who is Associate Lecturer for Business Creativity and Innovation at the University of York and Technology and Transformation Director at Port of Tyne, and Lead for the Port’s 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub.

Dr North has leading-edge expertise in working with companies to build an innovative, entrepreneurial capability into their organisational culture. Businesses will be able to hear more from her about developments that will be taking place at the Port, the outlook for the offshore industry in the North East and South Tyneside, the use of tech for collaboration and the Port’s Innovation Hub, as well as how they can get involved.

The new series will be live streamed via South Tyneside Council’s social media channels, from the new Content Suite – a fully equipped studio where businesses can access the latest podcasting, lighting and video equipment – at One Trinity Green, the Council’s managed workspace for growing business in South Shields.

It follows on from a successful Technology panel discussion and workshop for local businesses from the Port of Tyne 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub during South Tyneside Business Week in February this year. The Innovation Hub acts as a catalyst for the development of solutions to technological challenges facing the maritime sector and the wider logistics industry both nationally and globally, aligned to the Government’s 2050 Maritime Strategy.

Cllr John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy said: “There is a tremendous amount of digital talent in South Tyneside and a great deal of innovative work going on across the Borough. Tech Talks are a clear way for us to shine a light on both, and to highlight the fantastic facilities and vibrant community of One Trinity Green.”

Ian Farrar, Managing Director of Far North Limited said: “I’m really pleased that we are continuing to provide tech talks to the borough and beyond, made possible through South Tyneside Council’s investment in live streaming. Every business has a story to tell regardless of their size.

“We have an exciting line-up and the structure of our sixty-minute talks ensures that businesses will have some motivational and inspirational takeaways. I’m looking forward to engaging live with the social media audience.”