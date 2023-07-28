Lake District EV Trail welcomes electric car drivers

The Lake District EV Trail is a 74-mile route that features some of the region’s most popular visitor destinations

The EV Trail includes a growing number of chargepoints, including rapid charging locations

Electric car drivers are invited to explore some of the Lake District’s most iconic destinations by taking a road trip on the EV Trail, a 74-mile route which includes a variety of charging facilities including 50 kW rapid chargers.

The EV Trail takes in highlights of the Lake District World Heritage Site including Windermere, Ambleside, Grasmere, Keswick, Ullswater and Penrith. Experiencing the numerous attractions on the route is best done over a few days or even a week, allowing the most sustainable enjoyment of the area’s lakes, forests, mountains, castles and other historical locations, and of course the many venues for lovers of food and drink. There’s a wide variety of visitor destinations including arts/culture venues and outdoor experiences, and even the chance to sample the products from the winners of the World Marmalade Awards.

Accommodation options in the area cater for all tastes and budgets, ranging from hotels to pubs, B&Bs and campsites. In addition to driving the EV Trail with zero tailpipe emissions and so contributing to cleaner air in the region, there are also many sections of the EV Trail that can be completed on foot, by bike, or by public transport including boats!

The EV Trail includes chargepoints that have been funded by the Low Carbon Lake District Project, with support from the European Structural Investment Fund (ESIF) and European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). An additional 900 new chargepoints are due to be installed thanks to funding from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) grant.

The Lake District EV Trail has been created by Cumbria Tourism on behalf of the Low Carbon Lake District Project. More details about the EV Trail can be found at: https://www.visitlakedistrict.com/explore/travel/go-ev-for-2023

