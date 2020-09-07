The Discovery Sport’s credentials as a supremely capable and versatile compact premium SUV have been strengthened with efficient new engines, advanced technologies and a powerful new ‘Discovery Sport Black’

Cleaner diesels: Next-generation Ingenium diesel engines featuring efficiency-boosting mild hybrid technology, available as D165 (163PS) or D200 (204PS), with CO 2 emissions as low as 163g/km*

Next-generation Ingenium diesel engines featuring efficiency-boosting mild hybrid technology, available as D165 (163PS) or D200 (204PS), with CO emissions as low as 163g/km* Responsive petrol engine: More petrol choice, with 290PS Ingenium engine, bringing enhanced performance and refinement to the new Discovery Sport Black

More petrol choice, with 290PS Ingenium engine, bringing enhanced performance and refinement to the new Discovery Sport Black State-of-the-art infotainment: Land Rover’s most advanced system, Pivi and Pivi Pro, is now available for Discovery Sport. Redesigned intuitive menu structure takes users to most popular features and functions from a single home screen in two taps at most

Land Rover’s most advanced system, Pivi and Pivi Pro, is now available for Discovery Sport. Redesigned intuitive menu structure takes users to most popular features and functions from a single home screen in two taps at most Greater connectivity: Online media services include Spotify integrated directly within the infotainment menu for the first time, with data included**, Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once, plus wireless charging with signal-boosting option

Online media services include Spotify integrated directly within the infotainment menu for the first time, with data included**, Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once, plus wireless charging with signal-boosting option Software-Over-The-Air: Dual-modem embedded SIM allows scheduled vehicle software updates with no need to visit a retailer to ensure customers always have the most up-to-date apps, services and vehicle software †

Dual-modem embedded SIM allows scheduled vehicle software updates with no need to visit a retailer to ensure customers always have the most up-to-date apps, services and vehicle software Occupant wellbeing: New Cabin Air Filtration system †† filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen and even strong smells. Check the levels on the touchscreen, for reassurance that the air within is cleaner than the air outside

New Cabin Air Filtration system filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen and even strong smells. Check the levels on the touchscreen, for reassurance that the air within is cleaner than the air outside Intelligent ADAS: Comprehensive new technology for 2020 includes a 3D Surround Camera, plus new Rear Traffic and Rear Collision Monitors

Comprehensive new technology for 2020 includes a 3D Surround Camera, plus new Rear Traffic and Rear Collision Monitors Available to order now: New Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced from £31,915 in the UK. Specify yours at www.landrover.co.uk

Wednesday August 26 2020, Whitley, UK – The New Discovery Sport, Land Rover’s family-friendly 5+2 seat premium compact SUV, has been enhanced with efficient next-generation mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engines, the latest Pivi and Pivi Pro infotainment and a ‘Discovery Sport Black’ Special Edition featuring a 290PS Ingenium petrol engine.

Following the launch of the P300e plug-in hybrid earlier in 2020, a number of additional new engine options are now available for the Discovery Sport, including Land Rover’s next generation of efficient four-cylinder diesel engines.

Available in two power outputs, the D165 (163PS) and D200 (204PS) diesels deliver enhanced efficiency, smoother power and superior refinement, with CO 2 from 163g/km*. Both use Land Rover’s latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology when paired with AWD, featuring a battery to harvest energy lost under deceleration. The result is a smoother stop-start operation and optimised fuel economy – giving customers a taste of the benefits of an electrified vehicle without needing to plug in and charge.

The new Discovery Sport’s petrol options have also expanded with the addition of the Discovery Sport Black. Powered by a turbocharged petrol engine producing 290PS for effortless and refined performance, the Discovery Sport Black Edition features a host of exterior and interior design enhancements for the perfect blend of eye-catching looks, family versatility and the Discovery Sport’s hallmark all-terrain capability. It offers a 0-60mph time of 7 seconds (0-100km time of 7.4 seconds).

The digital experience has been transformed inside both vehicles with the introduction of Land Rover’s state-of-the-art Pivi infotainment. The system is ready to go as soon as it’s switched on – a separate data plan and battery mean there’s no delay. Software updates are available over-the-air via the vehicle’s embedded data connection at no cost, and can even be scheduled at a time to suit, ensuring customers always have the latest maps, apps and vehicle features without having to visit a retailer. The system is enabled by a new Electrical Vehicle Architecture and is available as either standard Pivi, or the more advanced Pivi Profrom S-specification ΔΔ.

Finbar McFall, Global Product Marketing Director, Land Rover, said:“Next-generation mild-hybrid diesel engines bring enhanced efficiency to the Discovery Sport, while the new Discovery Sport Black adds to its appeal. The addition of the advanced new Pivi Pro infotainment system with immediate start-up and self-learning capabilities mean the new Discovery Sport is now even more capable and versatile, and ready for family adventures.”

Streaming music and media has never been simpler, with Spotify integrated directly within the infotainment menu for the first time – data included** – and Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once. There’s also wireless device charging with signal-boosting option. The new second-generation Activity Key is also available, allowing customers to unlock any door, lock or even start the vehicle just by being nearby – with no need for a traditional key fob.

Customers can now even check the quality of the air in the cabin via the touchscreen by activating the smart all-new Cabin Air Filtration system†† to filter out harmful fine particulate matter often found in cities and high-traffic areas. The all-new system – introduced in addition to the existing Cabin Air Ionisation feature – filters out fine particulate matter, allergens, pollen and even strong smells. The system can filter ultrafine particulates (up to and even below PM2.5). Occupants simply select ‘Purify’ mode to activate the system, which filters and continually monitors the air inside the cabin relative to the air outside. The touchscreen offers reassurance that the air within is cleaner than the air outside.

Other technology updates include a comprehensive suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance features, such as Rear Traffic Monitor with automatic braking. The new Rear Collision Monitor uses radars to constantly monitor the vehicle’s rear, meaning the Discovery Sport is primed to reduce the severity of an impact for the occupants, while the introduction of a 3D Surround Camera lets the driver see what’s happening around the vehicle at speeds of up to 19mph, making manoeuvring and even navigating difficult terrain simpler than ever.

These new systems complement the ClearSight Ground View and ClearSight Rear View Mirror technologies introduced in 2019; smart camera technology stitches together images below the bonnet, while the latter provides an interchangeable rear-view mirror and video screen, for enhanced visibility.

Discovery Sport features a practical 5+2 design □, with 40:20:40 split-folding second row seats that provides 24 possible seat configurations, ensuring flexibility for family adventures.

In addition, the new Discovery Sport will be available in R-Dynamic S Plus guise, priced from £38,605 and highlight specification include: Privacy Glass, 20” wheels and powered tailgate available as a five seat version.

‘The Discovery Sport is now available to order priced from £31,915 in the UK. Buyers can choose from the Discovery Sport S, SE, HSE, R-Dynamic S (P300e), R-Dynamic S Plus (D165, D200, P200), R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE and Discovery Sport Black specifications.’