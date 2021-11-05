World premiere : The New Range Rover will make its global debut at 20:45 BST (21:45 CEST) on Tuesday 26 October

Wednesday 20 October 2021, Whitley, UK – Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the New Range Rover ahead of its world premiere.

Across five decades of pioneering innovation, the Range Rover has led by example. It has earned an unmatched status as the ultimate luxury SUV for royalty, politicians, business leaders and celebrities across the world, combining peerless refinement and unmatched capability.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The New Range Rover is a vehicle with a peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin. Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but by a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created.”

