Latest Renault offers: New Clio available for only £199 per month* or £17,795 as outright purchase

7.9% APR representative PCP available across all new cars in the Renault range, with a generous deposit contribution of up to £2,500 1

New Clio TCe 90 launched at up to £1,300 less than the outgoing Clio equivalent model

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid available for £229 a month on Personal Contract Hire 2 , or on 7.9% APR representative PCP with up to £750 deposit contribution*

Megane E-Tech 100% electric also available with 0% APR PCP over three years for October orders with a minimum 20% deposit on selected stock 3

Additional £1,500 or free Mobilize Home Charger4 towards a new Megane E-Tech 100% electric for all existing Renault owners financing through Mobilize Financial Services

Renault has announced its latest offers, and there’s great news for anyone considering a stylish supermini or making the switch to an electrified car.

All models in the Renault passenger car range are now available on a highly competitive 7.9% APR representative PCP, with a generous deposit contribution of up to £2,5001 on selected versions. The offers are available now until 3 January 2024.

Chic, versatile and featuring cutting edge technology, the recently-introduced new Clio can now be enjoyed for only £199 per month on a 7.9% APR representative* four-year PCP deal for the frugal TCe 90 version.

The new Clio TCe 90 is powered by an efficient three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of returning up to 54.3mpg. Priced from just £17,795, it’s not only some £1,300 cheaper than the model it replaces, it’s also up to £3,000 less than its direct competitors.

In response to its enhanced quality levels and generous specification, industry specialists CAP have calculated that the new Clio TCe 90 will retain up to 58% of its value after 3 years/30,000 miles, a significant uplift over its predecessor.

For even more efficiency, customers can opt for the new Clio E-Tech full hybrid, which emits as little as 96g/km CO 2 , returns up to 67.3mpg (WLTP) and provides a range of up to 550 miles. The petrol/electric version is available on Personal Contract Hire at £229 per month.

Selected Captur variants come with a deposit contribution of at least £1,500 – the flagship Captur E-Tech engineered Bose Edition attracting the maximum £2,500 deposit allowance – while the Megane E-Tech 100% electric is available with a contribution of up to £2,250. The new Austral E-Tech full hybrid, meanwhile, is offered with up to £1,000 assistance, while the recently-updated 2024 Arkana is available with a deposit contribution of up to £1,500.

The Megane E-Tech 100% electric is also available with 0% APR PCP over 3 years for all orders placed during October with a minimum 20% deposit on selected stock. In addition, existing Renault finance customers may qualify for an additional £1,500 or Free of Charge Mobilize Home Charger (on top of any deposit contribution) towards a new Megane E-Tech 100% electric when financed through Mobilize Financial Services.

For further details of all offers, please visit https://offers.renault.co.uk