B’liev is a new plant-based protein shake available in three unusual, but utterly delicious flavours – and each with a massive 20g of protein.

Too many protein drinks fall into the vanilla, chocolate or strawberry trap – nice, but a bit boring. And therefore, not something you’d want to drink every day.

But B’liev is designed to be different. Available in three delicious flavours: Blueberry Muffin, Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Brownie and packed full of protein to support a flexitarian or plant-based lifestyle.

Developed in the UK and manufactured in the EU, each 330ml bottle is high in fibre, contains 100% recommended daily intake of calcium and vitamins D3, B5, B6 and B12, low in sugar and contains 20g of pure plant-based protein from a mix of Fava Bean, Pumpkin Seed and Pea Protein Isolate. 100% plant-based and easy for the body to digest and utilise.

Today’s active and health-conscious consumers are looking for drinks that deliver the nutrients they need without the nasties. B’liev delivers great taste, 20g protein and is fortified with additional vitamins and minerals, without any added sugar. It is 100% natural with no nasties and nothing artificial.

“B’liev is designed to support our busy lifestyles and recognizes that it is not always easy to get all the nutrients we need into our diet each day. B’liev is 100% natural and can be consumed any time of day, safe in the knowledge you are getting a flavourful burst of goodness with your hydration.” said Aria Beheshtaein, founder of B’liev.

“B’liev is inspired by the belief that we are all capable of so much, we just need to believe in ourselves. We all face different challenges, some harder than others, but the most important element is the belief that we have within ourselves to go the extra mile and work harder for what we want to achieve. I want B’liev to inspire people to aim for whatever they want in life and to live their best life.”

Each bottle is packed full of healthy ingredients to support your plant-based lifestyle, your workouts, and your taste buds.

Cookies and Cream protein shake

Thick, creamy & seriously indulgent, B’liev Cookies & Cream plant-shake makes a creamy high protein drink and is an alternative to milk-based drinks. Drink on-the-go between meals, for additional protein with a great cookies & cream taste – with low sugar and high fibre. With 20g of plant protein power from four different sources (fava bean, flax seed, pumpkin seed and Pea)

Nutritional Information (Per 330ml bottle)

Energy 620kj (184kcals); Fat 4.4g (of which saturates 0.3g); Carbohydrates 20.6g (of which sugars 8.0g); Protein 20.2g; Fibre 11.6g; Salt 0.48g; Niacin 16mg (100% NRV); Pantothenic acid 6mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B6 1.4mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B12 2.5μg (100% NRV); Vitamin D3 5μg (100% NRV); Calcium 120mg (15% NRV)

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable protein blend (Fava bean, Pumpkin seed, Pea protein isolate) (74%), Oligofructose syrup (from chicory root), Date nectar, MCT powder (from coconut), Flax seed, Natural flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower lecithin, Stabiliser: Guar gum, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, B6, B12, D3

Blueberry Muffin protein shake

Fight the boredom! A blueberry muffin plant-shake offers a dessert and drink in one, packed with 20 grams of plant-protein, high fibre from chicory root and is low in sugar. The blueberry muffin plant-shake is high in antioxidants, low in calories but most importantly high in flavour.

Nutritional Information (Per 330ml bottle)

Energy 634kj (186kcals); Fat 4.4g (of which saturates 0.3g); Carbohydrates 20.9g (of which sugars 7.5g); Protein 20.2g; Fibre 11.7g; Salt 0.52g; Niacin 16mg (100% NRV); Pantothenic acid 6mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B6 1.4mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B12 2.5μg (100% NRV); Vitamin D3 5μg (100% NRV); Calcium 120mg (15% NRV)

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable protein blend (Fava bean, Pumpkin seed, Pea protein isolate) (74%), Oligofructose syrup (from chicory root), Date nectar, MCT powder (from coconut), Flax seed, Natural flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower lecithin, Stabiliser: Guar gum, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, B6, B12, D3

Chocolate Brownie protein shake

Every day can be a brownie day with this delightfully creamy brownie plant-shake! Great for drinking on the go or just on the way to work to get your daily intake of vitamin B6, B12 and D3 as well as an additional 20 grams of plant protein power which can contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue throughout the day!

Nutritional Information (Per 330ml bottle)

Energy 702kj (202kcals); Fat 5.9g (of which saturates 0.4g); Carbohydrates 21.2g (of which sugars 7.8g); Protein 20.7g; Fibre 11.9g; Salt 0.52g; Niacin 16mg (100% NRV); Pantothenic acid 6mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B6 1.4mg (100% NRV); Vitamin B12 2.5μg (100% NRV); Vitamin D3 5μg (100% NRV); Calcium 120mg (15% NRV)

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable protein blend (Fava bean, Pumpkin seed, Pea protein isolate) (74%), Oligofructose syrup (from chicory root), Date nectar, MCT powder (from coconut), Flax seed, Natural flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower lecithin, Stabiliser: Guar gum, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, B6, B12, D3

B’liev is available from independent health food stores, gyms, and direct from https://bliev.com/

ABOUT B’LIEV

