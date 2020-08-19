One of the North East’s leading provider of bespoke business support services – Jigsaw Business Group – has unveiled its new brand as it marks 25 years in business.

Based in Washington, the company – that boasts an impressive portfolio of high-profile clients including the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Snorkel, Bombardier, Siemens and many other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) – has redesigned its logo and launched a new website.

Starting life in 1995 as a training provider delivering strategic programmes to some of the most recognised brands across the world, over the years Jigsaw Business Group has evolved into a market leading consultancy. Successfully bolstering its offering over the past decade, the business added a range of complementary services including delivering expertise in supply chain management, business improvement and recruitment for its global client base.

Headed up by three industry figureheads, Steve Spratt, Dean Stennett and Yaniv Oren – all possessing first hand industry experience – the company has built an unrivalled reputation for driving bespoke transformational change across STEM sector companies to improve operations, reduce costs, achieve turnaround and deliver results.

Speaking about the new brand, Dean Stennett, Chairman and Director at Jigsaw Business Group said: “As we mark this milestone of 25 years in business, we wanted to have a new fresh look that also reflects our heritage, identifies the maturity of the business as it is today, and most importantly sets our future direction.

“And we believe we have successfully achieved this with our new professional and clear identity that will help us to solidify our position as leading experts in delivering transformational change across the markets that we operate in.

“The company has organically grown over the past 25 years and we now have a team of experts stretching across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Working with major companies across the globe, we have a great track record in driving change: delivering results, which is now our new tagline, as it very simply encapsulates exactly what we do.

“We are an ambitious business with a great team driving us forward and our 25 years in business is true testament to our continued commitment to helping businesses to be the very best they can be.”

The company believes its success stems from the team’s capabilities to put themselves in the shoes of its clients and to choose the right solutions to suit the individual needs of its clients. It prides itself on itsusiness challenges.

Jigsaw Business Group is a world leading provider of delivering supply chain management, business improvement, recruitment and training and development services. The company specialises in working with clients in a range of sectors from rail, automotive and energy through to aerospace, manufacturing, engineering and retail. The business works in full accordance with all industry best practice standards including being certified to ISO9001:2015 across all its service areas.