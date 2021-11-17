Leading regional construction firm Sendrig is delivering a new innovative music recording facility at Durham University’s Collingwood College site.

The iconic single storey new build project, which started on-site in June 2021, will further enhance the campus at Durham University, part of a series of regeneration projects to improve student experience and encourage a return to collegiate life post-pandemic.

The project, which was won through the NEUPC (North East University Procurement Framework), is due to complete in July 2022, ready for the 2022-23 cohort to start in September.

Constructed on an existing car park, the building will create more space and flexibility for music performance, consisting of a new custom music recording studio, complete with a live room, drum booth, vocal studio, circulation/break out space and practice rooms.

Divided into three sections – recording, social and practice – the layout has been designed to eradicate disruption to the recording studio from the practice rooms and will also include photo-voltaic panels to the roof.

Sendrig, which is headquartered in Jesmond and has a satellite unit in Team Valley, will operate as the main contractor in a team that also includes GSS architects, Link MEP Consulting Engineers and Jasper Kerr Structural Engineers.

Commenting on Sendrig Construction’s appointment, Michael Lee, director, explains:

“We are delighted to be working with Durham University on this project. Collingwood College has long been synonymous with performing arts and sports, so it is great to be part of upgrading the facilities with this brand-new building. We have worked with the university for a long time on different projects and this will be yet another example of its commitment to improving campus life.”

Joe Elliott, principal of Collingwood College said:

“Once completed, this project will be a vital resource for the university and we are delighted to be working alongside such a well-respected contractor for this project.

“The new music facility will allow us to improve access to facilities for all of our students. The team at Sendrig are trusted contractors on this framework and we benefit from a high-level team of senior staff. They have extensive experience of large new build projects and we are delighted that they are involved in a project that will be one of its kind in the region.”

This project is part of ongoing investment from Durham University to improve facilities across the campus and is just one of several projects undertaken by Sendrig at its campus, which include a £750,000 refurbishment of the Palatine Centre and £500,000 works to Trevelyan College. Sendrig is also currently working on a £250,000 refurbishment of Divinity House, Palace Green along with various other minor works.

The Performing Arts Hub is scheduled for completion in July 2022.

Photo credit: GSS Architecture