LEARN HOW TO BUY AT LAMBTON …

HOUSEHUNTERS can discover how to snap up one of the last remaining homes on an exclusive County Durham development at a special event this month (September).

Only eight Miller Homes properties remain unsold on the second and final phase of the prestigious Lambton Park estate at Chester-le-Street.

And on 28 and 29 September, Miller Homes will be holding an information event, laying out the numerous incentives and initiatives in place for those looking to own one.

Not only do the homes have a wealth of traditional features such as multi-paned sash and bay windows, elaborate wood detailing on porches and a traditional combination of grey bricks and red terracotta roof tiles.

But owners can also enjoy exclusive access to private areas of Lambton Estate with around 11.5km of footpaths through unspoilt woodland surrounding the Grade II listed Lambton Castle – the ancestral seat of the Lambton family.

And Miller Homes has a range of offers – from low fixed term mortgage rates, to part exchange schemes and even help towards finding a deposit – to help buyers purchase their new home.

For those finding it hard to raise a deposit, Miller is offering a contribution of up to five per cent of the purchase price towards a deposit on a new build home.

While Miller’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes are aimed at current homeowners who are looking to make a move but are reluctant to face the, often stressful, task of selling their existing property.

Miller takes on the paperwork and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property and, if required, purchases their home through its Part Exchange scheme.

This not only spares customers the task of finding a buyer but also covers the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

And, for homebuyers with a deposit who are concerned about the cost of their monthly mortgage repayments, Miller’s partnership with Own New could help.

This nationwide scheme enables them to reduce the interest rate on their mortgage for a new Miller home for their initial term, while still owning 100% of their property, through a mortgage rate reduction with Own New.

During the weekend event, Miller Homes staff will be on hand to answer questions and guide potential buyers through the house styles, specification and the exclusive offers available to them on their current release of homes.

And an independent financial advisor will also be on hand to help with any queries or concerns regarding affordability and the home buying process.

The information event will take place between 10.30am and 5.30pm each day and Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said, “with so few remaining demand will be high and we will have a full team in place to guide buyers through their options.”

For further information about Lambton Park, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/lambton-park-lambton-park.aspx

For details of other developments across the North East, offering a selection of two to five bedroom homes, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx