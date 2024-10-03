Leave the Kids at Home: Enchanted Entertainment Launches First-Ever Adults-Only Panto at Tyne Theatre!

Adults Panto

It’s time for the grown-ups to have their fun – and trust us, this panto will be serving up laughs with a side of spice!

For the first time ever, Tyne Theatre & Opera House and Enchanted Entertainment are bringing a special Adults-Only pantomime to the stage, offering an evening of hilarious, risqué fun for grown-ups only! This unique event is scheduled for two performances on Saturday, 4th, and Sunday, 5th of January 2025, at 7:30pm, so be sure to leave the kids at home for a night you won’t forget.

Catch your favourite comedy duo, Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny, as you’ve never seen them before – letting loose with their cheekiest, most outrageous performance yet! Expect cheeky banter, saucy humour, and more than a few double entendres in this adults-only panto, where nothing is off-limits, and the innuendos come thick and fast. With strong adult language throughout the show, these performances are strictly for over 18s only.

Joining Charlie and Lewis will be Grace Davison, the newly cast Snow White, along with Twist & Pulse, the Britain’s Got Talent winners who will bring their wicked energy to the show. This time, the cast will deliver an edgier, more daring performance designed exclusively for adults. Prepare yourself for jokes that might make you blush, and a night of naughty fun that’s sure to leave you in stitches.

Tickets for the Adults-Only Panto will go on sale on Monday, 30th September at 9am, and with only two shows available, tickets are expected to sell fast. Be quick, as this panto is sure to spice up your January, and seats will be snapped up in no time!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are already on sale and selling fast. Don't miss out on this enchanting Christmas panto for the whole family – book your tickets today by calling the Tyne Theatre & Opera House box office on 0191 243 1171 or visiting www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk .

Get ready for a night of cheeky fun and laughter – this is one panto where the jokes are strictly for grown-ups!