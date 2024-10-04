Digital Hunters Catch Online Business

Friends Claire Hunter from Gateshead and Richard Hunter from Newcastle have announced an exciting new business venture, combining their distinct expertise in social media marketing and software development to create Digital Hunters, a comprehensive digital services company.

Richard Hunter brings a wealth of experience in technology to the table. “I’ve been involved in technology for an awfully long time now. I started my first business when I was 14 years old, building computer equipment. Since then, I’ve delved into the software side, developing online educational resources which have taken me around the world. I’ve even appeared on live breakfast TV in Barbados, St. Lucia, Australia, and several other places. My experience lies in building innovative online brands and software development. Partnering with Claire allows us to help other businesses achieve the same success I’ve had,” Richard explained.

Claire Hunter’s journey into digital marketing began in a rather unconventional manner. “I started out as a personal trainer. After breaking my leg badly, I spent six months on crutches and in a moon boot. During this time, I realised the world was going digital, and personal trainers needed to catch up on marketing tactics. I began teaching personal trainers how to use social media, which eventually evolved into a Facebook advertising agency that I’ve been running for nearly a decade. I met Richard through a mutual friend, and we decided to merge our skills to offer a broader range of digital products,” Claire shared.

When asked if their shared surname is a coincidence, Richard said, “As far as I know, it’s entirely a coincidence. But given that the North East is a small place, who knows? My family tree goes back to the 1500s, but we haven’t figured out if we’re related. Maybe we will one day!”

Digital Hunter offers a variety of services including web development, app development, and all aspects of digital marketing such as Facebook ads, Google ads, TikTok ads, and email marketing. “If it’s digital, we can deliver it,” Claire said.

The duo is currently working on a unique project aimed at assisting individuals with disabilities. “We’re collaborating with disabled people, some of whom have cerebral palsy and are also personal trainers, including Paralympian athlete Stephen Miller from Cramlington. They are also working alongside Ken Rogan, the driving force behind Fenham based KR Fitness C.I.C. and AdaptAbility.Fitness.

Ken is a passionate advocate for inclusivity in fitness, dedicating his career to ensuring that disabled individuals have equal access to health and wellness opportunities. He has developed innovative online fitness solutions tailored specifically to the needs of disabled people.

“We’ve been closely collaborating with Ken to develop a robust online presence for KR Fitness C.I.C. and AdaptAbility.Fitness. Our work involves creating a custom delivery platform that is fully accessible and user-friendly for disabled individuals. This platform will feature a range of content, including high-quality videos, interactive activities, and downloadable resources, all designed to support users in their fitness journey,” said Richard.

“In addition to the technical development, we have provided strategic support by assisting with grant applications, negotiating and drafting contracts, and planning the marketing strategy for the platform’s launch. Our goal is to ensure that Ken’s vision for an inclusive fitness community is successfully realised, reaching and positively impacting as many people as possible,” he added.

“We have the same surname and the same drive to help people with their online presence, but totally different skill sets and that’s what makes us excited to be working together. Digital Hunters has a chance to help a lot of people and so far, what we are doing is not being game keepers but game changers,” said Claire.