Leeds’ digital agency Ascensor consolidates growth plan with four new roles.

Leeds’ website and digital marketing specialist Ascensor is consolidating its growth plan with the hiring of four new colleagues.

Andrew Firth, MD of Ascensor explains: “We’re showing excellent client growth, both in terms of new and existing retainers this year, which is fuelling our recruitment drive. We’ve secured a number of high profile client and project wins, including YESSS Electrical, Magnet Kitchens, Sustrans and Radar Healthcare. We’ve also agreed significant development roadmaps for Crysp and Pyronix among others.

“This success means that we’re continuing to expand our team, to increase our capacity, with many more projects in the pipeline.”

Joining the Ascensor team are Aswathy Prassannan who takes up a new role as QA Test Lead. Kieron Yorke is entering as a Senior Back End Developer. Conor Crummey joins as a Paid Advertising Executive and, following a successful internship, Morgan Brown begins a Placement year.

Andrew Firth adds: “Ascensor is an award-winning digital agency. We help our clients to grow through digital transformation, traffic generation and conversion. We develop websites, apps and online software and drive traffic through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC) and digital PR. As importantly. We use ongoing data science and conversion rate optimisation to drive return on investment for our clients. Our results are leading to more and more word-of-mouth recommendations and customer retention.”

The recruitment doesn’t stop here, significant growth for Ascensor means that the agency is also continuing to recruit more developers and have other key roles advertised on their website. “Good developers are critical members of the team and support our commitment to developing advanced solutions for our clients. As our client list grows, we’re also looking to grow our client services team to ensure we continue to deliver the best customer experience” says Andrew Firth.

Andrew concludes: “I’m delighted to welcome four new team members to Ascensor. They share our values and will add to our awesome company culture.”

The new roles will contribute to Ascensor’s plan to reach their target turnover of £3 million in 2023.

www.ascensor.com

Please follow and like us: