Levellers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling, album Levelling The Land with a 17 date UK tour playing the, now classic, album in full. They will also be playing other hits and songs from their Top 10 album Peace released in August 2020.
 
A number of the dates were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and extra shows have been announced in Newcastle, Plymouth, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.
 
During the summer of 1991 Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape. The album features the hit singles One Way15 Years and Far From Home plus The GameLiberty SongSell OutAnother Man’s CauseRiverflowBoatman and the incendiary Battle Of The Beanfield.
 
New shows go on sale on Friday 28 May 10am http://gigst.rs/Levellers
Full dates are as follows:
 
OCTOBER 2021
30        NEWCASTLE o2 City Hall – NEW DATE
NOVEMBER 2021                   
22        SHEFFIELD Leadmill                SOLD OUT
23        FROME Cheese & Grain          SOLD OUT
24        PLYMOUTH Pavilions – NEW DATE
25        LANCASTER Town Hall
26        MANCHESTER Academy – NEW DATE
27        LONDON o2 Brixton Academy – NEW DATE
DECEMBER 2021                                             
08        MARGATE Dreamland
09        GUILDFORD G Live                  SOLD OUT
10        BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy – NEW DATE
11        YORK Barbican
12        GLASGOW Barrowland – NEW DATE   
14        NORWICH UEA
15        SOUTHAMPTON o2 Guildhall
16        CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena – NEW DATE
17        NOTTINGHAM Rock City        
18        NOTTINGHAM Rock City         SOLD OUT