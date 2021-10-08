Levellers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling, album Levelling The Land with a 17 date UK tour playing the, now classic, album in full. They will also be playing other hits and songs from their Top 10 album Peace released in August 2020.
A number of the dates were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and extra shows have been announced in Newcastle, Plymouth, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.
During the summer of 1991 Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape. The album features the hit singles One Way, 15 Years and Far From Home plus The Game, Liberty Song, Sell Out, Another Man’s Cause, Riverflow, Boatman and the incendiary Battle Of The Beanfield.
New shows go on sale on Friday 28 May 10am http://gigst.rs/Levellers
Full dates are as follows:
OCTOBER 2021
30 NEWCASTLE o2 City Hall – NEW DATE
NOVEMBER 2021
22 SHEFFIELD Leadmill SOLD OUT
23 FROME Cheese & Grain SOLD OUT
24 PLYMOUTH Pavilions – NEW DATE
25 LANCASTER Town Hall
26 MANCHESTER Academy – NEW DATE
27 LONDON o2 Brixton Academy – NEW DATE
DECEMBER 2021
08 MARGATE Dreamland
09 GUILDFORD G Live SOLD OUT
10 BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy – NEW DATE
11 YORK Barbican
12 GLASGOW Barrowland – NEW DATE
14 NORWICH UEA
15 SOUTHAMPTON o2 Guildhall
16 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena – NEW DATE
17 NOTTINGHAM Rock City
18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City SOLD OUT
