Levellers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal platinum-selling, album Levelling The Land with a 17 date UK tour playing the, now classic, album in full. They will also be playing other hits and songs from their Top 10 album Peace released in August 2020.



A number of the dates were postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and extra shows have been announced in Newcastle, Plymouth, Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.



During the summer of 1991 Levelling The Land redefined the UK’s musical landscape. The album features the hit singles One Way, 15 Years and Far From Home plus The Game, Liberty Song, Sell Out, Another Man’s Cause, Riverflow, Boatman and the incendiary Battle Of The Beanfield.



New shows go on sale on Friday 28 May 10am http://gigst.rs/Levellers

Full dates are as follows:



OCTOBER 2021

30 NEWCASTLE o2 City Hall – NEW DATE

NOVEMBER 2021

22 SHEFFIELD Leadmill SOLD OUT

23 FROME Cheese & Grain SOLD OUT

24 PLYMOUTH Pavilions – NEW DATE

25 LANCASTER Town Hall

26 MANCHESTER Academy – NEW DATE

27 LONDON o2 Brixton Academy – NEW DATE

DECEMBER 2021

08 MARGATE Dreamland

09 GUILDFORD G Live SOLD OUT

10 BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy – NEW DATE

11 YORK Barbican

12 GLASGOW Barrowland – NEW DATE

14 NORWICH UEA

15 SOUTHAMPTON o2 Guildhall

16 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena – NEW DATE

17 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City SOLD OUT