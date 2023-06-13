Lighten up! Latest technology delivers near-sunlight lighting in the new Volvo EX90

You’ve slept through your alarm. The birds aren’t yet chirping, the neighbourhood is still, and the pitch-black morning hardly beckons you to start the day. But as you step inside your car, a hint of sunshine greets you, turning an everyday commute into a ritual that lights up your day.

In the new Volvo EX90, we’re further redefining the premium car experience, lighting the car’s interior with near-sunlight delivered through a full suite of 72 SunLike LEDs.

Our designers set out to enhance the connection with nature, both day and night. The SunLike LEDs, supplied by Seoul Semiconductor, complement the panoramic roof and open cabin. The new, non-flickering lighting addition enables a more natural colour expression beyond what’s achievable with LEDs used today in the automotive industry – delivering low light reflection and a high colour index that expresses natural colours just as they are seen in nature.

“By utilising the spectrum of light emitted from the SunLike LEDs, the progressive materials and interior design of the Volvo EX90 stand out more clearly and without colour distortion,” says Dan Fidgett, Head of Colour and Materials at Volvo Cars. “Complementing our wood deco and other natural materials inside the cabin, the lights are central to our Scandinavian design language.”

While SunLike lights are already used to bring natural light to interior spaces in residential places, hospitals, schools, museums and horticultural applications, the Volvo Car Group is the first to introduce the LEDs to production vehicles with the Polestar 3 and the Volvo EX90.

All non-decorative lights in the Volvo EX90 interior – whether placed on the ceiling, floor, door pocket or boot – come with SunLike LEDs as standard.

“The wellbeing of our customers is always a main focus for interior design at Volvo Cars. Bringing in SunLike LEDs to the interior of the Volvo EX90 is another illustration of our ambition to bring in innovative technology to deliver a renewed premium in-car experience for our customers,” says Dan Fidgett.

On top of magnifying the aesthetics of our progressive interior, SunLike lights also provide natural comfort to all occupants of the Volvo EX90. The suppression of blue-light, in combination with non-flickering light emitting from cabin luminaires, can help reduce eyestrain and headaches associated with such exposure.

To learn more about the inspiration and creative approach of our designers:

Please follow and like us: