Summer is the season of fun, sunshine, and laughter, and what better way to celebrate than with some great clean jokes? Whether you’re at a summer barbecue, camping with friends, or simply lounging on the beach, these jokes are sure to keep you and your companions entertained.

So without further ado, here’s our list of great clean jokes for summer:

1. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing!

2. Why did the duck cross the road? To prove he wasn’t a chicken!

3. What did the grape say when it got stepped on? Nothing, it just let out a little wine.

4. Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

5. What do you call a lazy kangaroo? A pouch potato!

6. Why did the bicycle fall over? Because it was two-tired!

7. How did the hipster burn his tongue? He drank his coffee before it was cool.

8. Why don’t oysters share their pearls? Because they’re shellfish.

9. What do you get when you cross a snowman and a shark? Frostbite!

10. Why did the golfer wear two pairs of pants? In case he got a hole-in-one!

11. Why don’t crabs give to charity? Because they’re shellfish!

12. What time did the man go to the dentist? Tooth-hurty!

13. Why did the banana go to the doctor? Because it wasn’t peeling well!

14. How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles!

15. Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two-tired!

These are just a few examples of the many hilarious clean jokes out there. Feel free to share them with friends, family, and coworkers – they’re sure to get a few laughs!

Of course, when telling jokes it’s important to know your audience. Some people may prefer more sophisticated humor, while others may enjoy simple puns or corny one-liners. Always pay attention to your listeners and adjust your jokes accordingly. You don’t want to tell a joke that’s offensive or inappropriate for the situation.

Another great way to incorporate laughter into your summer activities is to play games that involve humor. For example, you could play a game of “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” where participants take turns coming up with hilarious one-liners based on a given prompt. Or you could play “Mad Libs,” a popular word game where players take turns filling in the blanks of a story with silly words or phrases.

In conclusion, laughter is the best medicine, especially during the summer months. These clean jokes are a great way to lighten the mood and have a good time with friends and family. So don’t be afraid to share a joke or two – you never know who you might brighten someone’s day!

