List of the Best Clean Dad Jokes

Dad jokes. They’re cheesy, often cringe-worthy, but always guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. These jokes have become a staple of dad humor, but not all dad jokes are created equal. Here is a list of the best clean dad jokes that will have you laughing and shaking your head in equal measure.

The Classics

First, let’s start with some classics. These are the tried and true dad jokes that have been passed down from generation to generation. You can practically hear your dad saying them right now.

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

What did the grape say when it got stepped on? Nothing, it just let out a little whine.

Why do chicken coops only have two doors? Because if they had four, they’d be a chicken sedan.

The Puns

Next up, we have the puns. These jokes are all about wordplay, and as we all know, some of the best jokes are the ones that make you groan.

I told my wife she was drawing her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet? “Supplies!”

The Wordy Ones

Some dad jokes require a bit more thought. They may be longer or more intricate, but the punchline is always worth the wait.

What did the grape say when it got stepped on twice? Nothing, it just let out a little wine.

I’m on a whiskey diet. I’ve lost three days already.

If you see a robbery at an Apple store, does that make you an iWitness?

The Unexpected

Finally, we have the jokes that catch you off guard. These are the ones that start off innocent enough, but then take a sharp turn in a direction you never expected.

Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Where do you learn to make ice cream? Sunday school.

What did one toilet say to the other toilet? You look flushed.

Conclusion

There you have it, the best clean dad jokes. Whether you’re a dad yourself or just appreciate a good dad joke, these jokes are guaranteed to put a smile on your face. From the classics to the unexpected, there’s a joke for everyone. So, the next time you’re looking to break the ice or just need a good laugh, pull out one of these jokes and watch the magic happen.

