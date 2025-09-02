Little feet, big journeys: tips from GEM for safety on the school run

More than 900,000 four- and five-year-olds will be heading to school for the first time next week.

Around one in five child road casualties still occur on school journeys.

It’s fun to be bright: high-vis vests and jackets can be lifesavers.

BREAKDOWN and road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist is encouraging parents to put safety first on journeys to and from school. The new school year begins next week in England and Wales, and GEM says it’s vital that everyone – from toddler to senior citizen – is aware of the risks that go with using our roads.

In particular, GEM wants parents and carers of primary school children to avoid the following high-risk activity:

double parking and stopping in clearly-marked no-stopping zones

allowing children to cross the road unsupervised

ignoring speed limits and traffic calming measures in school zones

parking illegally on pavements or in disabled bays

failing to stop for school crossing patrols

becoming impatient and aggressive at the wheel

allowing children to walk alone unsupervised in busy or unsafe areas

GEM head of road safety James Luckhurst said: “Tragically 34 children aged under 16 were killed on Britain’s roads in 2023, while a further 1,433 were seriously injured, with more than 9,000 recorded casualties overall.1 Research shows that around 20 per cent of these injuries occur on school journeys.2

“That’s why it’s so important to help every child learn how to use the roads safely, whether walking, cycling or travelling in a vehicle.

“Walking to school is an excellent way of building independence, making friends and staying fit. If it’s not possible to walk, then ensure children are properly secured in the car – and always park safely and legally.”

Reduce the risk

GEM has compiled a selection of tips for parents and kids as the new school year begins:

Kit your kids out with reflective belts and bags, or choose coats with fluorescent stripes.

Explore safe route schemes that may operate at your kids’ school. Cycle with them if there are safe, segregated cycling paths.

Walk in groups where possible, as you’re sharing the responsibility – and you’ll be more visible to drivers.

If you do need to drive, allow plenty of time to park safely and legally.

Don’t pull up on zig‑zag lines outside a school, and respect local residents by avoiding driveways and access points.

Never let children step straight out of the car into the road. Work out the safest routes and practice them with your children so they know where and how to cross safely.

Slow down. Most schools now have 20mph speed limits.

Respect crossing patrols. Always stop when requested. It’s not just a vital safeguard for children; it’s also a legal requirement.