MATINEE SHOWS ADDED TO THE CONFETTI TOUR 2022

SAT 16 APR 2022 NEWCASTLE UTILITA ARENA

SAT 23 APR 2022 BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA

SAT 07 MAY 2022 MANCHESTER AO ARENA



PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS SINCE SEPTEMBER



THE NEW ALBUM CONFETTI FEAT THE NO.1 SINGLE SWEET MELODY IS OUT NOW

Due to phenomenal demand, global pop superstars and Brit Award winners Little Mix have today announced three matinee shows in Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester to their massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2022.



The Confetti tour will see Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall perform songs from their hit album ‘Confetti’ featuring smashes ‘Holiday’, ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie, ‘Break Up Song’ and the number one single ‘Sweet Melody’, alongside some of their greatest hits including ‘Touch’, ‘ Woman Like Me’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’.



Tickets for the matinee dates go on general sale Friday 16th July at 9am. Tickets for all dates are available from https://www.gigsandtours.com and for Ireland from https://www.ticketmaster.ie.



With over 60 million records sold, 10 billion global streams, over 5 billion YouTube views, 5 platinum albums, 5 UK number 1 singles, and over 2 million tickets sold Little Mix are officially the world’s biggest girl band. Since forming 10 years ago Little Mix have been an unstoppable force in British pop music. The recent album Confetti gave them their 6th top 5 album and included the number 1 single “Sweet Melody” which has reached over 200 million streams worldwide. VEVO crowned them the Most Watched UK Act Of 2020 and the UK charts recently classed them as the Best Selling Girl Group In UK History based on track sales.



2021 saw Little Mix make BRIT Award history as the first girl band ever to win Best British Group in its 43-year history. Little Mix recently released the explosive collaborative single ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with Galantis and David Guetta – https://atlantic.lnk.to/ HeartbreakAnthemPR.



Sat 09 April Belfast SSE Arena – sold out

Sun 10 April Belfast SSE Arena – sold out

Tue 12 April – Dublin 3Arena – sold out

Wed 13 April Dublin 3Arena

Fri 15 April Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 16 April Newcastle Utilita Arena – sold out

Mon 18 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – sold out

Tue 19 April Sheffield Arena

Thu 21 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Fri 22 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena – sold out

Sat 23 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena – sold out

Tue 26 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 27 April Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thu 28 April Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 30 April Leeds First Direct Arena – sold out

Mon 02 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – sold out

Tue 03 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – sold out

Wed 04 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 06 May Manchester AO Arena

Sat 07 May Manchester AO Arena – sold out

Mon 09 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – sold out

Tue 10 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 12 May London The O2

Fri 13 May London The O2 – sold out

Sat 14 May London The O2 – sold out



Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy. £1 (€1 in Eire) of the ticketing fees (per ticket) will be distributed between them equally (subject to VAT).



Black Minds Matter UK – an organisation that connects Black individuals with free mental health resources in the form of therapy sessions with certified Black therapists. http://www.blackmindsmatteruk. com/.



Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy – a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people

affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk.