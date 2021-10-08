MATINEE SHOWS ADDED TO THE CONFETTI TOUR 2022 SAT 16 APR 2022 NEWCASTLE UTILITA ARENA SAT 23 APR 2022 BIRMINGHAM RESORTS WORLD ARENA SAT 07 MAY 2022 MANCHESTER AO ARENA
PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS SINCE SEPTEMBER
THE NEW ALBUM CONFETTI FEAT THE NO.1 SINGLE SWEET MELODY IS OUT NOW
Due to phenomenal demand, global pop superstars and Brit Award winners Little Mix have today announced three matinee shows in Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester to their massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2022.
The Confetti tour will see Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall perform songs from their hit album ‘Confetti’ featuring smashes ‘Holiday’, ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie, ‘Break Up Song’ and the number one single ‘Sweet Melody’, alongside some of their greatest hits including ‘Touch’, ‘ Woman Like Me’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’.
With over 60 million records sold, 10 billion global streams, over 5 billion YouTube views, 5 platinum albums, 5 UK number 1 singles, and over 2 million tickets sold Little Mix are officially the world’s biggest girl band. Since forming 10 years ago Little Mix have been an unstoppable force in British pop music. The recent album Confetti gave them their 6th top 5 album and included the number 1 single “Sweet Melody” which has reached over 200 million streams worldwide. VEVO crowned them the Most Watched UK Act Of 2020 and the UK charts recently classed them as the Best Selling Girl Group In UK History based on track sales.
2021 saw Little Mix make BRIT Award history as the first girl band ever to win Best British Group in its 43-year history. Little Mix recently released the explosive collaborative single ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with Galantis and David Guetta – https://atlantic.lnk.to/HeartbreakAnthemPR.
LITTLE MIX – THE CONFETTI TOUR 2022 DATES PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS SINCE SEPTEMBER
MATINEE SHOWS ADDED – ON SALE FRIDAY 16TH JULY AT 9AM Sat 16 Apr 2022 Newcastle Utilita Arena Sat 23 Apr 2022 Birmingham Resorts World Arena Sat 07 May 2022 Manchester AO Arena
Sat 09 April Belfast SSE Arena – sold out Sun 10 April Belfast SSE Arena – sold out Tue 12 April – Dublin 3Arena – sold out Wed 13 April Dublin 3Arena Fri 15 April Newcastle Utilita Arena Sat 16 April Newcastle Utilita Arena – sold out Mon 18 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – sold out Tue 19 April Sheffield Arena Thu 21 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena Fri 22 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena – sold out Sat 23 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena – sold out Tue 26 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Wed 27 April Glasgow The SSE Hydro Thu 28 April Glasgow The SSE Hydro Sat 30 April Leeds First Direct Arena – sold out Mon 02 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – sold out Tue 03 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena – sold out Wed 04 May Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Fri 06 May Manchester AO Arena Sat 07 May Manchester AO Arena – sold out Mon 09 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – sold out Tue 10 May Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Thu 12 May London The O2 Fri 13 May London The O2 – sold out Sat 14 May London The O2 – sold out
Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy. £1 (€1 in Eire) of the ticketing fees (per ticket) will be distributed between them equally (subject to VAT).
Black Minds Matter UK – an organisation that connects Black individuals with free mental health resources in the form of therapy sessions with certified Black therapists. http://www.blackmindsmatteruk.com/.
Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy – a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.