Visit www.jeep.co.uk to check out the full Jeep Wrangler colour range and offer*

Research shows that colour can dramatically lighten your mood**, so Jeep is offering free paint upgrades to anyone who chooses a vibrant colour when purchasing a Wrangler to help positively lift drivers’ spirits.

The offer applies to a range of Wrangler colours including Firecracker red, Punk’n metallic orange, HellaYella yellow and Bikini metallic blue*.

Colour psychologist Karen Haller said: “People often think of colour as just a visual stimulus, but it also creates psychological changes, altering how someone feels in an instant.

“It is thought people are only 20 per cent conscious of the colour choices they make, when in reality it influences everything people do – from what people buy and eat to how people relax and most importantly how people feel.”

How Wrangler colours could impact how drivers feel, according to colour psychologist Karen Haller

Firecracker red

Red is the colour equivalent to an espresso shot – it will give drivers an instant energy boost. That motivational get up and go! It’s the perfect colour for an active person always looking for the next adventure. Red also helps drivers stand out in a crowd of cars.

Punk’n metallic orange

Orange is the colour that expresses joy. It speaks to that part of a driver’s personality that loves childlike play and fun even if it’s a bit mischievous. It’s the colour that brings people together to share the joy of friendship and enjoying each other’s company.

HellaYella yellow

Yellow is like being greeted with a big cheery hello! It’s the colour of the sun, lifting our spirits and filling us with happiness and leaving us feeling full of optimism and positivity. Yellow is the most visible colour in daylight so drivers will be more easily spotted on their travels.

Bikini metallic blue

Blue comes up time and again as the world’s favourite colour. Blue conjures up the association of diving into a warm tropical sea. Driving this colour car is like being in your own tropical paradise.

Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK, said: “Wrangler is an iconic car built to have a positive impact on people’s lives. The introduction of a free colour offer means we can now harness the joy of Wrangler even further.

“Hopefully it will lead to more of our cars on the roads in HellaYella yellow or Punk’n metallic, which will not only have a positive impact on the driver and their passengers, but also on those who see them driving by.”

The free paint upgrade offer is available at all participating dealers on selected stock and is available until 30th September 2020.

The Jeep Wrangler is available in retailers now. To check out which vibrant Jeep Wrangler colour energises you the most, visit www.jeep.co.uk.